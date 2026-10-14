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The Mystic, Connecticut agency is also expanding its local SEO and GEO services nationwide, with a focus on California

- Steve Bibby

MYSTIC, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ask ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude who to call for a roofer, a plumber or a clinic, and you get a short list of names back. Most business owners have no idea whether theirs is on it. Stratedia, a Mystic, Connecticut AI SEO agency that has helped businesses get found online since 2014, today launched a free AI Visibility Report that shows exactly where a business stands. The agency is also expanding its local SEO, AI SEO and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) services to business owners across the United States, including California. Business owners can request the report for free and receive it along with a ranked list of fixes.

The Problem Owners Keep Bringing to Stratedia

The website is up. The marketing money is spent. The phone isn't ringing.

Plumbers say the calls dried up. Contractors say nobody has filled out the quote form in weeks. Clinic owners see plenty of impressions in their reports and almost no clicks. Now owners are asking something new: why doesn't my business show up when I ask ChatGPT?

“Nobody calls us to say their SEO is broken. They call to say they're losing jobs. That's where we start,” said Steve Bibby, CEO of Stratedia.

Customers still search Google. A growing number now ask an AI tool and get a handful of business names instead of a page of results. For a local business, that short list can decide who gets the job.

What the Free AI Visibility Report Covers

The report is written in plain English and covers four things:

.Whether ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude name the business when a customer searches for its service in its city

.How the business appears on Google Search and Google Maps

.Which mismatched listings, thin pages or missing reviews are holding it back

.A short list of fixes, ranked by how likely they are to bring in calls and leads

Business owners can act on the report themselves or work with Stratedia. There is no obligation either way.

To request a report, visit or call 860-415-0340.

Google and AI Tools Don't Choose the Same Way

Many owners assume a high Google ranking will carry over to AI answers. Often it doesn't.

Google shows a list, and the searcher compares and picks. Fourth place can still get a call. An AI tool reads many sources, writes one answer and names only a few businesses, usually fewer than a Google results page. Fourth place in an AI answer usually means no mention at all.

The signals differ too. Google puts heavy weight on links, page quality and local signals. AI tools lean on consistent business details, clear explanations and outside confirmation, such as reviews, directory listings and press coverage. The two overlap, which is why Stratedia runs one plan for SEO and GEO instead of two separate campaigns.

“People used to compete for a spot on a list. Now they also compete to be the one name an assistant says out loud. The work that gets you named also helps you on Google,” said Bibby.

How Stratedia Approaches Each Problem

Every business arrives with a different symptom. Stratedia starts with the symptom and works backward to the cause.

“My phone isn't ringing.” Usually the business is online, but nobody has a reason to pick it. The Google Business Profile is half filled out, listings don't match each other, or the search result looks the same as the three next to it. Stratedia completes the profile, cleans up mismatched details across directories, builds reviews and writes listings that give people a reason to call.

“Nobody fills out my contact form.” The page often deserves the blame, not the traffic. It may load slowly on a phone, bury the next step or ask for too much. A ranking that sends people to a page they can't use is wasted money, so the landing page gets the same attention as the ranking.

“I can't get on page one.” Rankings come down to relevance, authority and trust, and most stuck websites are weak in at least one. Stratedia checks all three before anyone touches a keyword list.

“I get impressions but no clicks.” More often than not, this is a title and description problem, and it is fixable. Stratedia rewrites them, tests them and watches what real people click.

“ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude never mention my business.” AI tools recommend businesses they can confirm are real. When the name, address, services and reviews don't match across the web, or the site says very little, the business gets skipped. Stratedia closes those gaps so the business is easier to find and easier to trust.

Local Search in Connecticut and California

Stratedia is based in Mystic and works with businesses from the Connecticut shoreline to inland towns. Its Connecticut SEO services cover Google Maps visibility, location pages, listings, reviews and pages built to turn visitors into customers, from a one-location contractor to a company with several service areas.

California is one of the most competitive local search markets in the country, and customers there often compare several providers before they call anyone. Stratedia is taking on California clients with the same approach it uses at home: accurate local data, location pages and listings written to win the click. Trades such as roofers, gutter installers and painters are a strong fit, since their work comes down to a handful of searches where people are ready to hire.

Careful Work in Regulated Industries

Some industries can't use a standard plan. Herbal products brands and behavioral health and wellness practices, for example, face tighter rules on what they can say and how they can advertise.

“The more regulated the industry, the more careful the SEO has to be. We build around what a business is allowed to say and what its customers need to know before they buy,” said Bibby.

Why Business Owners Can Trust the Work

Google evaluates content on experience, expertise, authoritativeness and trust. Stratedia builds its own work around the same four.

.Experience: Stratedia has worked with businesses since 2014, from local contractors to global companies.

.Expertise: SEO, local SEO, AI SEO and GEO sit under one roof, so clients aren't passed between vendors to get one result.

.Authoritativeness: Stratedia is a Google Partner and has served Connecticut businesses from its Mystic office for years.

.Trust: Stratedia holds a 4.9 rating on Google from client reviews. Its address and phone number are public, and it tells clients what to expect before the work starts.

“We don't promise rankings. We promise to show up, tell you the truth about what's working and keep doing the work,” said Bibby

What Clients Can Expect

1.A review of how the business shows up on Google, Google Maps and in AI answers today

2.A short list of fixes, ranked by how likely they are to bring in calls and leads

3 on the Google Business Profile, listings, reviews, website pages and search titles

4 plain-English reports on rankings, clicks, calls and form submissions

Stratedia gives a free quote before any work begins.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between SEO, AI SEO and GEO?

SEO gets your pages ranked on Google. GEO gets your business named inside answers from tools like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude. AI SEO covers the work behind both, from consistent business details to content an AI tool can quote.

Can a business rank on page one of Google and still be missing from AI answers?

Yes. Google ranks pages, while AI tools name businesses they can confirm. A site that ranks well but has mismatched listings or thin content can be left out of AI answers completely.

How can I tell whether ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude mention my business?

Ask them the way a customer would, such as“best roofer near New London CT,” and see who gets named. The free AI Visibility Report runs this check for you.

My website gets visitors, but nobody calls. What's going wrong?

Usually one of three things: the visitors aren't the right buyers, the page doesn't make the next step obvious, or the business doesn't look trustworthy at a glance. Stratedia checks the search terms bringing people in, then the landing page, then the trust signals around it.

How much does local SEO cost?

It depends on the size of the market, the competition and how much work the site needs. Stratedia gives a free quote, so owners know the cost before anything starts.

How do I choose an SEO company?

Ask who will do the work, how often you will get reports and whether you keep ownership of your accounts and content. Be careful with anyone who guarantees rankings.

How long before the phone starts ringing?

It depends on the competition and where the site starts. Fixes to the Google profile, titles and descriptions can show movement in weeks. Stronger rankings and AI mentions take longer. Stratedia reports clicks, calls and form submissions regularly so clients can see progress.

Does Stratedia guarantee rankings?

No. Stratedia commits to a clear plan, straight reporting and work that follows Google's guidelines.

Does Stratedia work with businesses outside Connecticut?

Yes. Stratedia works with clients across the U.S. and is growing its local SEO services in California.

Steve Bibby

Stratedia

+1 860-415-0340

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