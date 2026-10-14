'Don't Think PM Modi Is So Weak,' 'Likes To Be Critiqued', Says Shekhar Suman As He Defends Comments Made On Show

MENAFN - Live Mint) Addressing speculation around his YouTube satire show 'Shekhar Tonite', actor and television host Shekhar Suman recently said it is a misconception that the show targets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP )-led government at the Centre.

'Don't think Modi is so weak': Shekhar Suman

Speaking to Lallantop, Suman said the show highlights flaws in the system rather than criticising a particular political party. He added that he did not think Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his government would view it as a threat.

He said,“I don't think Modi is so weak that people in his government would call me over such a small show. He's a very powerful man, and I think he has much bigger things to worry about. There are other sorrows in the world besides Shekhar Tonite.”

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Suman also denied receiving any calls from the BJP asking him to tone down his commentary or discontinue the show. Instead, he claimed that several politicians had contacted him to express appreciation.

Recalling viewers' reactions after the first episode of 'Shekhar Tonite' premiered on YouTube, Suman said many had expressed doubts about whether a second episode would air. He questioned why anyone would assume the show would end abruptly, pointing out that the PM has said he welcomes criticism.

“Why? Who'd stop it? PM Modi? He himself has said it multiple times that he likes to be critiqued. So, we took a cue from there. I'm presuming he has a sense of humour, and he wouldn't take it so seriously. It's part of democracy, and part of my profession. What we're saying is in the framework of entertainment and satire. So, there's no reason for the government to get worried. My show isn't that important,” he said.

Shekhar Suman's approach to political satire

Elaborating on his approach to political satire, Suman said it has remained consistent over the years, regardless of which party is in power. Comparing the government to a class monitor, he said,“If the class monitor lapses, the students would panic and hold him accountable, right? It doesn't matter who the monitor is.”

He further emphasised that his comic style has never been about attacking a particular leader or party, noting that his shows had previously criticised former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. He also recalled his earlier television show 'Movers & Shakers', which aired during both BJP-led and Congress-led governments, illustrating his longstanding approach to satire.

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Last week, Suman spoke with Mint and described himself as 'pro-people', saying, "I am not anti-anyone. I am not anti-Modi or anti-Rahul Gandhi. I am pro-people. I am representing what the masses are facing. If the system is failing, we need to talk about it. We are doing a fine job of it."

Shekhar Tonite: A digital-first talk show

Shekhar Tonite is a digital-first talk show that promises candid, unscripted conversations over carefully manufactured celebrity appearances. The show, which first aired on 15 May 2026, seeks to bring candid, spontaneous exchanges to the screen, prioritising honest emotional expression over carefully rehearsed interviews. New episodes are released every Friday on Suman's official YouTube channel.