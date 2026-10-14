Murder Accused Injured In Police Encounter In Ghaziabad's Tronica City

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 14 (IANS) A 27-year-old man wanted in a murder case was arrested after being injured in an encounter with police in the Tronica City police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bilal, a resident of Kela Godown in the Ankur Vihar police station area, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during retaliatory firing by the police.

He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the police, a murder case was registered at the Tronica City police station on October 12. Following the registration of the case, three police teams were formed to trace and arrest the wanted accused.

During a checking operation on Wednesday, the police spotted a motorcycle travelling at high speed. When personnel attempted to stop the rider, he allegedly fled towards Khanpur.

The police team pursued him, following which the accused opened fire at the personnel. The police retaliated in self-defence, hitting him in the leg and subsequently arresting him on the spot, according to the officials.

During the operation, the police recovered a knife, a pistol, one live cartridge, two empty cartridges and the motorcycle allegedly used by the accused.

The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Police said he was wanted in connection with the murder case and that details of his other possible criminal antecedents were being collected.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

In a separate incident on October 3, a joint team of the SWAT unit and Garhmukteshwar Police had arrested five members of an alleged robbery gang following an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

One of the accused sustained a bullet injury during the encounter and was taken into custody for treatment.

According to the police, the gang was allegedly involved in the robbery of a canter carrying clothes worth approximately Rs 55 lakh.

The stolen vehicle, the consignment of clothes, illegal firearms, live and spent cartridges, and an illegal knife were recovered from the accused.

Police had said the robbery took place five days before the arrests, when the gang intercepted the canter on the Balwapur-Brijghat road.

The accused reportedly held the driver and helper hostage before abandoning them in the Amroha area and fleeing with the vehicle carrying the consignment.