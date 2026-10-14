Main Accused In Murder Of Anti-Drug Punjab Activist Held In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 14 (IANS) The main accused in the murder of Punjab-based anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has been arrested in Rajasthan, a major breakthrough in the sensitive case that triggered protests in Mansa town.

The accused, Ashwani Kumar, a medical store owner, was arrested in Salasar, Rajasthan, late Tuesday night, a senior police officer said.

The police also recovered the pistol allegedly used in the crime. Another person suspected of helping the accused flee after the crime scene has also been apprehended.

Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight on Tuesday, following a confrontation at a medical store over the alleged sale of addictive substances. The activist had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating medicines through chemist shops.

According to the police, Jhota confronted Kumar after allegedly finding him selling drugs to an elderly man. The confrontation escalated into an argument, during which the accused allegedly opened fire. The incident was captured during Jhota's Facebook Live session, drawing widespread outrage.

Jhota had previously confronted the same chemist in 2023 over alleged drug sales. The earlier incident reportedly led to a prolonged dispute between the two men. Police had indicated that personal enmity was among the possible motives being investigated.

The killing sparked anger among Jhota's supporters and local residents, who demanded swift action against those responsible. His family and supporters staged a protest and reportedly refused to cremate his body until their demands were addressed.

On the killing of the anti-drug activist, state Congress former President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the people are worried that Punjab“is sinking deeper into the drug menace, which has claimed countless young lives. Successive governments have made promises to eradicate drugs, but little has changed.”

He told the media that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised to eliminate drugs within one-and-half months. The Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign was launched with much publicity, and crores of rupees were spent, but it was merely a show that fooled the people.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in parts of Mansa following the incident, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel. Reports said the accused's medical store was vandalised amid the protests.

Jhota was known for publicly confronting those he suspected of selling prohibited or addictive substances and documenting such confrontations on social media. His killing has renewed concerns over the safety of activists campaigning against drug abuse in the state.