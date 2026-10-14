Adivi Sesh Urges Assam Govt To Review Proposed Resort Development Near Kaziranga: Nature Does Not Belong To Us

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh has urged the Assam government to review the proposed resort development in the ecologically sensitive Kaziranga region, saying the need to prioritise wildlife conservation, environmental protection and the concerns of local communities.

Speaking about his concerns, Sesh shared,“Nature does not belong to us; we are only its temporary custodians. When we talk about a place like Kaziranga, we are not simply talking about a national park or a tourist destination. We are talking about a living ecosystem that has existed for generations, a home to extraordinary wildlife, and a natural heritage that belongs to every Indian and, in many ways, to the world.”

In a letter, the actor highlighted the importance of safeguarding Kaziranga's ecosystem, home to the greater one-horned rhinoceros, and called for transparency regarding the land involved and independent environmental assessments wherever necessary.

“The greater one-horned rhinoceros is not just a symbol of Assam; it represents the incredible biodiversity that we have a responsibility to protect. Once an animal loses its habitat, once a natural corridor is disrupted or an ecosystem is permanently altered, restoring that balance can be incredibly difficult, sometimes impossible.”

He added:“I understand that tourism can generate employment, create opportunities and contribute to the local economy. But development must be planned with a long-term vision, particularly when it concerns ecologically sensitive regions.”

“We need to ask ourselves whether every piece of land needs to be commercially developed, and whether the immediate benefits of construction justify the possible long-term consequences for wildlife and the environment. Sustainable tourism should be about experiencing nature while preserving it, not about changing the very landscape that makes a place special in the first place.”

Sesh shared that his concern extends beyond the rhinos and the wildlife that call Kaziranga home.

“There are local communities who have lived in and around this landscape for generations, whose lives, livelihoods and traditions are deeply connected to the land.”

“Their voices, experiences and concerns must be part of any decision-making process that affects their surroundings. Conservation cannot succeed if the people who have coexisted with nature for generations are left out of the conversation.”

“Through this letter, I sincerely urge the Assam government to carefully review the implications of the proposed resort development, ensure complete transparency regarding the land involved, and commission appropriate independent environmental assessments wherever necessary.”

“I hope that all relevant ecological, legal and community considerations are examined before any irreversible decisions are made. This is not about opposing development; it is about asking for development that is thoughtful, responsible and sustainable.”

The actor said that“Kaziranga is a priceless natural treasure, and we owe it to future generations to protect its wildlife, its forests and the people who call this region home. The decisions we make today will determine what we leave behind tomorrow.”