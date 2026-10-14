History-Sheeter With 12 Criminal Cases Arrested After Encounter In UP's Etawah

MENAFN - IANS) Etawah, Oct 14 (IANS) A history-sheeter with 12 criminal cases registered against him was arrested after being injured in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, officials said on Wednesday.

The encounter took place late at night in the Friends Colony police station area near the Datawali Canal, where police personnel were conducting a vehicle-checking operation.

According to the police, when officers signalled a motorcyclist approaching from Lakhapur Katra to stop, the accused opened indiscriminate fire at the police team with the intention of killing them.

The police retaliated in self-defence, hitting the accused in his right leg. He fell to the ground and was subsequently apprehended by the police team before being rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to the officials.

The arrested accused has been identified as Akash alias Chinna, a resident of Kokpura in the Friends Colony area. He is a history-sheeter listed as HS-17B, police said.

During interrogation, the police found that the Apache motorcycle recovered from him had allegedly been stolen from PGI Saifai in May this year.

The police also recovered an illegal.315-bore pistol, two live cartridges and one empty cartridge, along with the stolen motorcycle, from his possession.

Sadar Circle Officer Avnish Kumar said that 12 criminal cases had been registered against Akash. These include cases related to theft, robbery, violations of the Arms Act and gangster-related offences.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

In a separate incident on October 11, a history-sheeter from Muzaffarnagar was injured in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district after opening fire at a police team during a vehicle-checking operation and attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.

According to the police, a team was checking vehicles near the Mawana Khurd underpass on October 11 when officers attempted to stop a suspicious motorcyclist.

The rider had opened fire at the personnel and tried to escape, officials said.

During the ensuing chase towards Niloha Road, the accused allegedly fired at the police team again. The police retaliated, hitting him in his left leg and bringing the chase to an end, the officials added.

The accused was arrested and taken to the Community Health Centre in Mawana for treatment.

He was identified as Ajit alias Nishu, a resident of Ahraura village under the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar district. Police said he was a history-sheeter at the Jansath police station and had approximately 15 criminal cases registered against him.