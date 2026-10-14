Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For THESE Places

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has officially checked out. The northeast monsoon is stepping in. The IMD predicts thunderstorms and lightning for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next few days

The Telugu states are witnessing major weather shifts right now. The southwest monsoon is completely exiting the region. The northeast monsoon is gearing up to impact the southern states.

Mornings still feel hot and humid. However, the sky turns cloudy by afternoon and brings cool breezy showers. The weather department confirms that these unstable conditions will trigger rains across several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre predicts rains across several places in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts will receive light to moderate showers. Coastal areas will experience slightly stronger winds.

East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts will remain cloudy and see scattered thunderstorms. Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts will likely witness lightning and rain after the afternoon.

South, east, and central districts of Telangana will experience thunderstorms and lightning. Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts will record moderate to heavy rainfall.

Gusty winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph. The disaster management department warns farmers and shepherds to avoid taking shelter under trees. Northern Telangana areas like Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Nirmal will maintain dry weather.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will see generally cloudy skies today. Morning humidity will cause some discomfort. However, many parts of the city will receive light to moderate showers by evening or night.

Areas like Madhapur, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Uppal, and Dilsukhnagar will witness sudden downpours. The city will record maximum temperatures between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and minimums between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius. Commuters must stay alert as evening rains usually trigger heavy traffic jams.

Officials advise farmers to shift their harvested grain and agricultural produce to safe godowns immediately so they do not get wet.

People staying outdoors during thunderstorms must seek shelter inside secure buildings. Fishermen heading out into the sea must constantly monitor coastal warnings for their own safety.