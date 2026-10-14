MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pure Wafer Announces New Precision Surface Cleaning Process Technology (PSC) for Semiconductor Manufacturing and Quantum Sensing PSC capability targets atomic-level surface contamination removal for silicon, glass, ceramics, quartz, and advanced materials used in next-generation chips, AI devices, sensors, quantum platforms

October 13, 2026 4:50 PM EDT | Source: Pure Wafer

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Pure Wafer, the largest and most technically advanced wafer reclaimer in North America, announced today its new Precision Surface CleaningTM (PSC) process technology - a unique new surface preparation process for sub-nanometer wafers and OEM parts made of silicon, ceramics, quartz, sapphire and advanced materials, which enables ≤7nm Node Yield and Reliability. The new cleaning technology, which is being demonstrated at the opening of the annual Semicon West exposition in San Francisco, October 13 to October 15, helps semiconductor manufacturers and quantum sensing technology developers address the growing contamination challenges associated with advanced device scaling, 3D architectures, heterogeneous materials, quantum technologies, AI accelerators, and next-generation sensors.

As device geometries continue to move below 7 nanometers and architectures such as FinFET and gate-all-around structures introduce new materials and complex surfaces, contamination control has become increasingly critical to yield, reliability, cycle time, tool uptime, and sensor performance. Nano and Atomic-scale particles, trace metals, inorganic residues, and organic contamination significantly impact device performance and manufacturing efficiency. Pure Wafer's new PSCTM solution is engineered to deliver atomic-level surface cleanliness for a broad range of semiconductor and advanced technology materials, including silicon, glass, ceramics, and quartz. The PSCTM process integrates precision cleaning, surface preparation, and verification workflows, including ICPMS-based contamination analysis, to support increasingly stringent semiconductor manufacturing requirements.

"Precision surface cleaning has become a hidden enabler for the next generation of semiconductors, quantum sensing, and advanced technology platforms," said Dr. Ardy Sidhwa, CTO, Pure Wafer. "As contamination sensitivity increases at the atomic scale, manufacturers need more than legacy parts cleaning. They need controlled, verifiable, process-aware surface preparation that supports yield, reliability, coherence, and superior performance across advanced materials and other demanding environments."

Pure Wafer's PSCTM solution is designed for applications where surface contamination can directly affect performance, including advanced semiconductor manufacturing, quantum sensing and quantum coherence, AI device yield, photonics, MEMS, sensor reliability, and plasma-facing environments. Pure Wafer's approach combines sub-10nm cleanroom handling, environmental controls, precision process engineering, and contamination verification to help customers reduce risk in high-value manufacturing flows.

"The addition of Precision Surface Cleaning to our silicon solutions and services portfolio adds substantial upside for leading semiconductor OEMs, and IDMs," noted Dr. S. Mark Borowicz, CEO, Pure Wafer. As well as serving as America's number one 300mm wafer reclaimer, we now also serve as a strategic, process-integrated partner for advanced semiconductor manufacturing, quantum sensing, and other high-performance technology markets. This reflects our continued investment in capacity and advanced technology capabilities to help our customers improve yield, extend tool uptime, increase reliability, and support the next generation of device innovation."

About Pure Wafer Foundry Services

Pure Wafer is the largest and most advanced 300mm wafer reclaimer in North America. Operating three semiconductor wafer fabs in the United States, Pure Wafer provides prime-grade silicon wafer reclaim from 50mm to 300mm. Strategically located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Pure Wafer Foundry plays a critical role for the new startup companies in the Bay Area and other US states. In addition, the company supplies a broad range of silicon solutions and services to its global semiconductor customer base, which include OEMs, IDMs, Fabless and the start-up community. In thin films, Pure Wafer is the official exclusive worldwide seller of films for Lam Research Corporation. The company also offers specialty foundry services, precision parts cleaning, wafer brokerage, and wafer management solutions and services. Pure Wafer customers span advanced semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, MEMS, photonics, quantum sensing, and emerging technology applications. For more information visit .

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Source: Pure Wafer