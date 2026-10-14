MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Introducing Gakku: An AI-Native Learning Coach That Puts Human Thinking First Built for learners ages 6-16, Gakku combines real-time voice, multimodal interaction, and personalized memory to keep learners actively engaged in the thinking process

October 14, 2026 1:00 AM EDT | Source: China Newswire

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Algorithm of Learning today announced the public launch of Gakku, an immersive, AI-native learning coach for writing, speaking, and thinking.







Gakku Logo

Gakku helps learners form ideas, organize their thinking, and express themselves clearly through real-time conversation, multimodal creation, and structured learning missions.

At the center of Gakku is Raku, a personal AI companion that guides the learning process without doing the thinking for the learner.

"As intelligence becomes abundant, language becomes the interface," said Annie Chen, founder of Gakku. "A prompt is more than a command. It is an expression of intention. As AI becomes more capable, the ability to form an idea, communicate it clearly, evaluate a response, and redirect the system becomes more important, not less."

A Process-Driven Approach to AI

Gakku is built on the view that AI products are evolving along two broad paths.

Problem-solving AI is result-driven. Its value comes from achieving a desired result efficiently.

Experience-driven AI is process-driven. It is designed for activities such as learning, coaching, creativity, and companionship, where the quality of the journey is part of the value.

Gakku is a bet on this second direction.

A conventional AI assistant may succeed by delivering the desired result immediately. A learning coach can fail by doing exactly that.







Product Interface: Learning Through Co-Creation with AI

In learning, forming an idea, explaining it, being challenged, and revising one's understanding are not steps to bypass. They are the learning itself.

Gakku keeps learners cognitively active by helping them speak, question, organize, evaluate, revise, and create.

Its central product principle is simple: AI should guide the learner's thinking, not replace it.

Interaction Is the Curriculum

Built specifically for learning, Gakku is a distinctive AI-native consumer application that orchestrates voice, visuals, tools, memory, and learning state into a single, continuous multimodal agentic flow.

Through real-time voice interaction, learners can speak naturally with Raku, interrupt, ask follow-up questions, and redirect the conversation. Their ideas can take shape across voice, text, and visuals as the interaction unfolds.

Raku can ask a question, offer a hint, challenge an assumption, organize an idea visually, or give the learner time to think. The goal is not simply to produce another result, but to determine the next useful learning action.







Product Interface: Helping Ideas Take Shape Through Dialogue

For example, a learner beginning an opinion-writing activity may not yet know what they believe. Instead of selecting a position for them, Raku can help them examine their experience, compare different considerations, and gradually articulate their own point of view.

The resulting argument remains the learner's own.

Structured Learning and Open-Ended Exploration

Gakku connects structured skill development with curiosity-driven exploration through several core experiences:

Raku: A personal AI companion that guides learners through real-time conversation, questioning, and creation. Lesson Maps: Structured, mission-based learning journeys with focused goals, interactive mini-lessons, and visible progression. Multimodal creation: Learners can turn spoken ideas into written, visual, and interactive creations, then continue shaping them through conversation. Personalized memory: Raku can build on a learner's interests, previous work, challenges, and unfinished ideas to make future interactions more relevant. The Cabin: An open-ended space where learners can explore topics, discuss books, ask questions, and create with Raku. The Notebook: A place for learners to preserve ideas, reflections, and work developed throughout their learning journey. Writing Workshop: A guided process that supports learners from brainstorming and organization through drafting, revision, and polishing while preserving their authorship.

Together, these experiences allow learning to begin with either a structured goal or a learner's own curiosity.







Product Interface: Lesson Map

Writing as a Starting Point

Gakku's initial focus is writing, speaking, English-language foundations, and critical-thinking development.

The company chose language and expression because natural language is becoming a primary interface between humans and intelligent systems.

Writing also makes thinking visible. It reveals how a learner forms an idea, connects reasons, evaluates evidence, considers other perspectives, and revises a position.

Gakku is therefore not designed as an essay generator, homework helper, conventional writing assistant, or generic AI tutor. Writing is the starting point for a broader learning platform built to help people think, communicate, create, and work with AI while retaining human agency.







Product Interface: Full-Duplex Voice and Multimodal Interaction

Founded at the Intersection of AI and Learning

Gakku was founded by Annie Chen, a Princeton University graduate whose experience spans technology investing and AI education.

Her background shaped the company's founding question: as AI makes knowledge and answers abundant, what should humans learn, and how should they learn with AI?

Gakku reflects this vision: a learning experience where the process matters as much as the output, and learners remain the authors of their ideas.

Availability

Gakku is available on iPad, iPhone, Android phones, and the web at gakku.

About Algorithm of Learning

Algorithm of Learning is an AI learning company built around a core question: what should humans learn in the age of AI, and how should they learn with AI?

The company builds AI-native learning experiences designed to strengthen thinking, expression, and human agency.

Company: Algorithm of Learning

Contact: Gakku Team

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Source: Algorithm of Learning

Dateline city: San Francisco

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Source: China Newswire