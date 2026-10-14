Nearly 70% Of Software And AI Companies Have Adopted Forward Deployed Engineering, Goodfirms Study Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New study of 133 software and AI companies highlights growing FDE adoption, stronger outcome accountability, and rising demand for technically skilled, business-aware engineers

Las Vegas, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfirms, a global B2B ratings and reviews platform, has released new research examining how software and artificial intelligence companies are adopting Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) to manage complex enterprise implementation requirements.

As businesses seek more accountable ways to deliver complex software and AI projects, many are reassessing how they work with Software Development and AI Companies and are increasingly inclined to hire FDEs.

The study, Forward Deployed Engineering in 2026: What 133 Companies Reveal, found that 69.7% of surveyed companies already operate a formal or informal FDE function, while another 15.2% are actively building one.

Read the complete Forward Deployed Engineering research.

Unlike conventional staff augmentation, Forward Deployed Engineering goes beyond simply adding engineering capacity. FDEs typically work more closely with the customer environment, understand business requirements, help solve implementation challenges, and take greater ownership of measurable outcomes.







According to the study, 78.6% of companies with or building an FDE function measure success against pre-agreed business outcomes, including improvements in revenue, efficiency, and cost reduction. Another 67.9% track time to production, showing that companies increasingly evaluate FDE teams on measurable results rather than engineering activity alone.

Enterprise requirements are also driving adoption. 78.6% of respondents cited enterprise customers requiring deeper technical support, while 71.4% said high-value customers increasingly expect a dedicated technical owner closer to their operations.

Artificial intelligence is further reshaping the FDE model. 57.1% of companies with an FDE function said AI enables individual engineers to deliver more, suggesting that AI-assisted development can increase the productivity and scope of embedded engineering teams.

However, finding the right talent remains one of the biggest obstacles. 85.7% of companies operating FDE teams identified finding engineers with the right combination of technical depth and business fluency as a leading challenge. Pricing engagements and defining measurable outcomes were also cited as significant difficulties.

The findings suggest Forward Deployed Engineering is becoming increasingly relevant for organizations that need more than traditional outsourced development capacity. Companies evaluating broader implementation and technology partners can also explore Goodfirms' directories of IT Services Companies, AI Agent Development Companies and Vibe Coding Companies.

The complete study also examines FDE adoption levels, team structures, pricing models, salaries, performance metrics, AI's impact on the role, and how Forward Deployed Engineering compares with conventional software delivery approaches.

About Goodfirms



Goodfirms is a Las Vegas-based B2B reviews and ratings platform trusted by leading brands. With more than 1.2M+ verified reviews, and 80,000+ Companies & Software listed, Goodfirms stands as the most sought-after platform to identify the best partner for all B2B needs, be it mobile app development, IT consultation, website optimization, cloud applications, or gaming app development. If you have questions about listing your service or software, please contact Goodfirms. You can also participate in the review.

CONTACT: Sophia Jayden (...)