Oracle Health Data Breach: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims For Possible Damages Suffered By Customers
Please contact us for more information.
What Happened
Oracle Health is reporting that its internal records have been compromised. The information compromised may include:
- Names Addresses Social Security numbers comprehensive medical records (such as doctor notes, diagnoses, prescriptions, lab results, and treatment histories) financial account number and/or payment card information
Hospitals and health systems that may have been affected by the data breach:
- Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall, Mich.)
- Great River Health (West Burlington, Iowa)
- Concord (N.H.) Hospital Health System
- Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital
- Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System
- Marshall Health Network (Huntington, W.Va.)
- MultiCare Yakima (Wash.) Memorial Hospital
- Sharp Tri-City Medical Center (Oceanside, Calif.)
- Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)
- Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System
- Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.)
- Christus Health (Irving, Texas)
- Munson Healthcare (Traverse City, Mich.)
- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
- Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)
- Aultman Health System (Canton, Ohio)
- Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach, Mo.)
- OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.)
- Hamilton (Ga.) Medical Center
- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)
- ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)
- North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital
- LifeBridge Health (Baltimore)
- Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital
- Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)
- Mosaic Life Care (St. Joseph, Mo.)
- Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare
- Union Health (Terre Haute, Ind.)
Your Options
You may may be entitled to seek compensation for this data breach. Ademi LLP will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost to you.
Contact Us for a Free Evaluation
If you received a notice concerning the Oracle Health data breach and would like to learn more about the investigation, please contact:
Guri Ademi
Ademi LLP
3620 E. Layton Avenue,
Cudahy, WI 53110
Phone: 414-482-8000
Email:...
About Ademi LLP
We specialize in consumer and investor class actions. We investigate data breaches and cybersecurity incidents nationwide.
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