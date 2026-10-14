Oracle Health Data Breach: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims For Possible Damages Suffered By Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating potential data privacy claims arising from a data breach involving lease to own company(NYSE: ORCL), which provides cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) systems, clinical tools, and healthcare data management software designed to connect patient data and streamline hospital operations. We are investigating whether Oracle Health maintained reasonable safeguards to protect personal information.

Please contact us for more information.

What Happened

Oracle Health is reporting that its internal records have been compromised. The information compromised may include:



Names

Addresses

Social Security numbers

comprehensive medical records (such as doctor notes, diagnoses, prescriptions, lab results, and treatment histories) financial account number and/or payment card information



Hospitals and health systems that may have been affected by the data breach:

- Oaklawn Hospital (Marshall, Mich.)

- Great River Health (West Burlington, Iowa)

- Concord (N.H.) Hospital Health System

- Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital

- Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System

- Marshall Health Network (Huntington, W.Va.)

- MultiCare Yakima (Wash.) Memorial Hospital

- Sharp Tri-City Medical Center (Oceanside, Calif.)

- Arkansas Heart Hospital (Little Rock)

- Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System

- Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.)

- Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

- Munson Healthcare (Traverse City, Mich.)

- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

- Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center

- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

- Aultman Health System (Canton, Ohio)

- Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach, Mo.)

- OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.)

- Hamilton (Ga.) Medical Center

- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)

- ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

- North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital

- LifeBridge Health (Baltimore)

- Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital

- Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

- Mosaic Life Care (St. Joseph, Mo.)

- Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare

- Union Health (Terre Haute, Ind.)

Your Options

You may may be entitled to seek compensation for this data breach. Ademi LLP will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost to you.

Contact Us for a Free Evaluation

If you received a notice concerning the Oracle Health data breach and would like to learn more about the investigation, please contact:

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

3620 E. Layton Avenue,

Cudahy, WI 53110

Phone: 414-482-8000

Email:...

About Ademi LLP

We specialize in consumer and investor class actions. We investigate data breaches and cybersecurity incidents nationwide.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.