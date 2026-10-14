Phonak Launches Roger On Spheretm: The First AI-Powered Remote Microphone To Separate Speech From Noise In Real Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STÄFA, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak today announced Roger On SphereTM, the world's first remote microphone powered by a deep neural network (DNN) that separates speech from background noise in real time. It helps people with hearing loss follow conversations in busy restaurants, meetings, family gatherings and social events, over distance and in groups, where hearing aids alone may not be enough.







“Roger has transformed communication in demanding listening environments for nearly two decades,” said Alain Kertész, Senior Director Roger.“Roger On Sphere brings AI-driven speech separation to a remote microphone, giving users greater clarity and confidence in situations that were previously difficult to manage.”

Clearer speech in more situations

Roger On Sphere combines Phonak Sphere technology with the proven Roger wireless protocol. It continuously analyzes the surroundings and separates speech from noise in every microphone mode and at every noise level.

Compared with its predecessor, it delivers an additional 3 dB signal-to-noise ratio benefit. This is equivalent to roughly 50% less noise power, allowing users to communicate in environments with twice the noise level.1

One microphone for work, home and social life

The device automatically adapts its microphone mode to meetings, lectures, online calls, restaurants, family gatherings and car journeys, so users do not need to adjust settings.

Key features:



AI-powered real-time speech-from-noise separation through RogerSense OSTM

Automatic adaptation across multiple listening situations

Reliable, low-latency Roger wireless transmission

Broad compatibility with hearing aids, cochlear implants and other hearing solutions, including products across the Sonova portfolio such as Phonak Naída and Virto hearing aids and Advanced Bionics cochlear implant systems Enhanced hardware design and updated myRogerMic experience



By making conversations easier to follow and reducing listening effort, Roger On Sphere helps people take a fuller part in life at work, at home and in social settings. Phonak encourages hearing care professionals to demonstrate the device in the clinic so clients can experience the benefits firsthand.

Phonak Roger On Sphere is available in most markets as of mid-November 2026.

References

1 Roh M, Gigandet X, & Sans M. (2026). Expand your world, with Roger On Sphere. Phonak Insight.

* Based on a 3 dB SNR benefit in typical operating range

For more information about Roger On Sphere, visit or the Roger On Sphere webpage as of October 14.

Phonak Media relations contact:

Global

Florence Camenzind

Phone +41 79 538 7131

Email ...



US

Melissa Ristau

Phone +1 331 255 7400

Email ...

About Phonak

At Phonak, we see technology as an enabler of life, not the focus of it. Since 1947, we have advanced hearing technology to help people stay connected to what matters most: the people, moments and experiences that shape our lives.

Today, we bring together Swiss-engineered performance, a seamless connected hearing experience and purposeful design to create hearing solutions built for where life happens.

Our commitment goes beyond products. We work to change the conversation around hearing health by reducing stigma, supporting confidence and showing how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living. So people can stay confident, connected and fully in it.

For more information, please visit .

Life is on. Phonak is made for it.

About Sonova

Sonova is the global leader in innovative hearing care solutions, combining technology leadership, audiological expertise and a strong local presence to serve a growing number of people with hearing loss in more than 100 countries. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. As a vertically integrated company across its Wholesale, Retail, and Cochlear Implants businesses, Sonova operates through the brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands.

In the 2025/26 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 546 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

Sonova has a long-standing commitment to innovation and was ranked no. 12 among the most innovative companies in Europe in 2025 by Fortune magazine, selected from 300 companies across 21 countries and 16 industries. For more information please visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at