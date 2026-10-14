Tokyo's Waseda University Releases Podcast Season 3, Ep. 3 'Migration, Labor Shortages, And Japan's Economic Future'

Waseda's Assistant Professor Shahida Pervin explores Japan's labor shortages, migration, empirical economics, and teaching economics through real-world data.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waseda University released the third episode,“Migration, Labor Shortages, and Japan's Economic Future”, of Season 3 of its English language podcast series“Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on October 14, 2026. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube.Episode 3:“Migration, Labor Shortages, and Japan's Economic Future”In this episode of“Rigorous Research, Real Impact,” Assistant Professor Shahida Pervin of Waseda University's School of Political Science and Economics discusses Japan's changing labor and migration landscape and the economic and social questions surrounding the movement of people across borders. Drawing on her research in empirical economics, she shares her thoughts on why people migrate, the challenges Japan faces as it responds to labor shortages, and how research and evidence can contribute to a better understanding of migration. She also introduces her approach to teaching economics at Waseda, where students learn quantitative methods and apply them to real-world data and current economic issues.“Waseda University Podcasts: Rigorous Research, Real Impact”About Season 3This season, eight Waseda researchers will join three charismatic Waseda students, who will take on the role of MCs and guide the conversations. In relaxed, approximately 15-minute episodes, the researchers will introduce their areas of expertise, discuss how their research intersects with current social debates and trending news, and talk about their experiences teaching in Waseda's English-based degree programs. Topics explored throughout the season include Japan's economy, labor and migration in Japan, business in Japan, Japanese culture, and AI. By bringing academic expertise into accessible conversations about contemporary issues, the podcast offers international audiences a fresh perspective on Japan and the research taking place at Waseda. It is especially aimed at prospective international students, those considering further study or research in Japan, and anyone interested in discovering new perspectives on the issues shaping Japanese society and beyond.Episode Release Schedule■Episode 4(Release date: 2026/11/04):Professor Shinji Hasegawa (Faculty of Social Sciences)-“Global Goals, Local Realities: Rethinking Sustainable Business”■Episode 5(Release date: 2026/11/25):Professor Naoko Nemoto (Faculty of Commerce, Waseda Business School)-“Can Doing Good Make Good Business?”■Episode 6(Release date: 2026/12/16):Associate Professor Maki Nakai (Faculty of International Research and Education)-“Clothing, Power, and Court Culture in Premodern Japan”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2025 Japan Student Service Organization's report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #61) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #78).

WASEDA KOHO

Waseda University

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Season3 EP03 Teaser Video

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Tokyo's Waseda University Releases Podcast Season 3, Ep. 3 'Migration, Labor Shortages, and Japan's Economic Future' News Provided By Waseda University October 14, 2026, 05:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, World & Regional



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