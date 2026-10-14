Foreign Links, Crypto Payments Under Scanner In Kerala Synagogue Arson Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 14 (IANS) The arson attack near a Jewish synagogue in Kerala's Ernakulam is being investigated for possible international terror links after police found suspicious messages, foreign-linked communications and references to attacks in different Indian cities on the arrested accused's mobile phone.

Ebin Paul, 32, a native of Puthencruz, was arrested within hours of the October 12 incident in which a fire was set at Blossom Nursery, near the Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam Market.

Police suspect that the accused acted on the instructions of a person he referred to as his boss.

Preliminary investigations indicate that he was allegedly assigned targets, asked to carry out attacks and send video footage in return for payment.

Investigators are examining information that he may have received money through cryptocurrency.

The phone reportedly contained messages referring to Jewish places of worship and possible attacks in different cities.

Communications with individuals having foreign links were also found, prompting Central agencies to examine whether the incident was part of a wider conspiracy.

The accused allegedly arrived at the nursery in a blue car around 2.30 a.m., poured petrol and set fire to the premises.

He recorded the act on his mobile phone before fleeing, investigators found.

Kochi City Police launched an intensive investigation, treating the location near a Jewish place of worship as a matter of security concern.

CCTV cameras at most shops in the market were not functioning at night, posing an initial challenge.

However, investigators examined available footage from the market and nearby areas and gathered information from around 150 people.

With the help of the cyber wing, police traced the blue car despite being unable to clearly establish its registration number.

The trail led them to a rented house in Puthencruz, where Ebin was arrested.

Investigators also linked him to an earlier arson incident involving a used car showroom in Muvattupuzha.

Police said he admitted his involvement in that case during questioning.

Suspicious communications relating to drug transactions were also found on his digital devices.

The information has been handed over to Ernakulam Rural Police for further investigation.

The police are examining the messages, financial transactions and possible links of the accused to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.

The accused's mental condition is also being examined.