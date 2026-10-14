Champions League: Barcelona, Arsenal Secure Convincing Matchday 2 Wins

Barcelona came from behind to thrash Galatasaray 4-1, while Arsenal scored three second-half goals in seven minutes to beat Lille 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday, as both sides secured convincing victories on matchday two.

Barcelona's Comeback Rout

Aleksey Batrakov gave Galatasaray the lead in the 28th minute, but Joao Cancelo equalised for Barcelona in the 43rd minute. Fermín Lopez put Barcelona ahead in the 50th minute with a header from a Lamine Yamal cross. Yamal then set up Anthony Gordon three minutes later to extend the lead, before substitute Karim Adeyemi scored in the 65th minute to complete the rout.

Arsenal Maintain Perfect Start

Meanwhile, Arsenal defeated French side LOSC Lille 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday, scoring three goals in seven minutes in the second half to maintain their perfect start to the competition. Jurrien Timber broke the deadlock in the 64th minute before Arsenal introduced Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz through a triple substitution. Saka then set up Eberechi Eze for Arsenal's second goal in the 67th minute before scoring himself four minutes later after combining with Havertz. Arsenal dominated proceedings with 53 per cent possession and registered 16 shots, including eight on target. Lille managed just four shots, none of which tested the goalkeeper. Lille were unable to find a breakthrough against Arsenal's defence as the Gunners secured a comfortable victory.

Other Matchday 2 Results

In other Champions League contests on matchday 2, Villarreal defeated Napoli 3-1, Leipzig defeated PSV 1-0, Club Brugge defeated Inter Milan 4-3, Sporting CP defeated Lens 2-0, and Sabah defeated Slavia Praha 2-0. (ANI)

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