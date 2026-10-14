Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Thrigun's 'Rotta Gang' Remark Sparks Drama, Rohit-Vamsi Clash Grabs Attention

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is delivering massive drama this time. The house atmosphere heated up the moment the week six nominations began. Contestants are fighting hard to prove their dominance, and this is triggering huge clashes over minor issues. The latest episode saw a simple war of words almost turn into a physical brawl. The ongoing rivalry between the Shalini-Rohit duo and wild card entry Neethu Nataraj is currently the hottest topic in the house.

Drama Peaks During The Roadblock Task

Bigg Boss designed the week six nominations in a very interesting way. Contestants heavily criticized each other during this 'Road Block' task. The arguments from the Monday and Tuesday episodes clearly show that the game is getting serious. Debjani, Shalini, Vamsi, and Rohit got into heated discussions. Contestants claim they are giving valid reasons for nominations, but things are quickly dropping to the level of personal attacks. This behavior is leaving the audience completely shocked.

Shalini And Rohit Target Neethu Master

Debjani nominated Shalini during Tuesday's episode, which led to a massive argument. Rohit entered the scene, and the fight blew up. Debjani also nominated Ram Prasad. Meanwhile, the Shalini and Rohit duo seems to be holding a grudge against wild card entry Neethu Nataraj right from the start. Shalini felt hurt by some comments Neethu made on the stage during her entry. Since then, Shalini and Rohit have been targeting Neethu at every small chance. They constantly mock her greetings and words. Rohit is openly supporting Shalini and throwing counters at Neethu. These old grudges came out in the open during the latest nominations. Shalini intentionally looked down on Neethu every time she spoke, which sparked a fresh controversy.

Vamsi And Rohit Almost Come To Blows

The war of words between Shalini and Vamsi crossed all boundaries during the nominations. They imitated each other and used harsh language. Rohit jumped into this argument, and the situation went completely out of hand. Rohit told Vamsi to give respect if he expects respect. Vamsi reacted furiously to this comment. Vamsi slammed Rohit, asking how he could talk so cheaply when the person is standing right next to him. The argument escalated quickly, and both of them charged at each other. A major physical fight was avoided only because the other housemates rushed in and stopped them.

Neethu Gets Serious And Pushes Rohit

Neethu stepped into this ongoing fight and called out Shalini's name. Shalini replied in a very careless and insulting tone. Shalini asked Neethu who even called her into the argument. This comment made Neethu extremely angry. Neethu questioned Shalini if she even knows how to respect people. Shalini tried to provoke her further by making weird gestures. Neethu lost her temper completely, rushed forward, and pushed Rohit away. This sudden move sent shockwaves through the house.

Also read:Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Wildcard Contestant Swetha Naidu Targets Shalini, Is Drama Set to Escalate?

Thrigun Calls Out Rohit's Rotta Gang

Thrigun made some sensational comments while nominating Rohit. He directly blamed Rohit for the evictions of Srushti, Apoorva, and Charan. Rohit tried to say something, but Thrigun refused to listen and labeled Rohit's group as a 'Rotta Gang'. The week six nominations clearly moved past the game and turned into personal revenge. Almost everyone in the house targeted Shalini and Rohit. The entire Bigg Boss house stood on one side, while Rohit and Shalini got completely cornered. Shalini, Rohit, Varshini, Vamsi, Aman, and Ram Prasad are officially nominated for eviction this week. Host Nagarjuna will definitely take them to task this weekend if the contestants keep crossing their limits like this. We have to wait and watch how these fights will change the house dynamics in the coming days.

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