Mumbai Local Train Turns Into Garba Floor As Women Dance To Navratri Song Viral Video

A video purportedly showing a group of women performing Garba inside a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media amid the Navratri celebrations. Women in red sarees and other traditional clothes dance in circles to the devotional song "Pavagadh Vali Mane Darshan De" in the video. Inside the train, the group can be seen doing Garba steps, which adds a fun vibe to their trip.

The women look like they are enjoying Navratri, which is a holiday honouring Goddess Durga. In many parts of the country, especially Gujarat, Garba is performed during this time. On the third day of Navratri, the colour red was chosen, and you can see several women in the movie wearing red clothes. During Navratri, a traditional Gujarati folk dance called garba is performed. As part of the festivities, participants usually dance in circles to rhythmic music and religious hymns.

The traditional dance inside a Mumbai local train, a significant form of transportation that thousands of commuters utilise every day, is shown in the viral video. The precise location and timing of the occurrence, however, have not been independently confirmed. Additionally, it's unclear when the video was shot.

The video first appeared during the holiday season, when people all throughout India take part in devotional festivities, cultural events, and Garba gatherings.

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Playing Garba inside Mumbai Local train Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) October 13, 2026

Navratri is celebrated over nine nights and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her different forms. Among the most well-known customs connected to the celebration are Garba and Dandiya Raas, when participants assemble in traditional clothing to dance to devotional music. Although it is unclear when and when the video was shot, it provides a peek of Navratri festivities in full force.