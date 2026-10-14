Litchfield Sustains Hip Strain, Ruled Out Of 3Rd ODI Against Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Queensland, Oct 14 (IANS) Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield has sustained a low-grade hip muscle strain and missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at Allan Border Field, with the injury also casting doubt over her availability for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

The 23-year-old left-hander picked up the injury during her innings of 71 in Sunday's second ODI. With Australia facing a quick turnaround ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, Litchfield's fitness will remain a concern for the team management.

Australia stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath confirmed the change at the toss, describing Litchfield's condition as a“hip complaint”. Allrounder Nicola Carey has been brought into the playing XI for her first appearance in the three-match ODI series, while wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney has been promoted to open the innings.

The setback comes at a time when Australia are managing a depleted squad. The hosts had only 12 players available for the Bangladesh ODIs following injuries to Sophie Molineux, who has a hip issue, and Lucy Hamilton, who is recovering from a quad injury.

Grace Harris has travelled to Brisbane to join the squad as cover. She will return to Brisbane Heat's T20 Spring Challenge campaign on Thursday after missing out on selection for Australia's T20I squad.

Despite the injury concerns, Australia have dominated the series, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the opening ODI by seven wickets and the second by nine wickets. They will now look to complete a clean sweep in the final match.

The third ODI also marks a significant occasion for Mooney, who is playing her 100th match in the format. The milestone was acknowledged by the Australian squad ahead of the toss, with batting coach Dan Marsh recognising her contribution to the team.

While Litchfield's absence creates an immediate change at the top of the order, Australia's bigger concern will be ensuring the young opener recovers in time for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which begins on Sunday.