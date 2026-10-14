Nvidia To Unveil $2B AI Investment In Europe This Week

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed on Tuesday that the company is expected to announce a $2 billion artificial intelligence investment in Europe later this week.

Speaking at Nvidia's Build-a-Claw event in Paris, Huang stressed that "Europe needs to get in the race," as the planned investment builds on $8 billion invested over the past year. The company will host an AI conference in Berlin from October 20 to 22.

Earlier today, Nvidia Corporation acquired a minority stake in French healthcare platform Doctolib to support its AI expansion, deepening its presence on European soil.