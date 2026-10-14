Germany Joins Ukraine Transport Support Fund With EUR 1M Contribution

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk announced this on Telegram.

Together with contributions pledged by Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and Estonia, the total announced funding amounts to €4.1 million, he said.

The initial contributions will allow the fund's operating mechanism to be tested in practice, from Ukraine identifying urgent needs to the procurement and delivery of equipment.

At this stage, it is important to refine the procedures and assess how quickly partner assistance can reach transport companies, Kalashnyk explained.

“Among the most urgent needs are locomotives, specialized equipment to restore damaged transport infrastructure, and electronic queue management systems for 11 road border crossing points with EU countries,” the minister said.

He stressed that Ukraine sets the priorities, assistance is provided in the form of grants, and procurement is handled by Lithuania's Central Project Management Agency, which contracts suppliers directly and makes payments to them.

“Russian attacks create new needs every day. Our task is therefore to establish a mechanism that will help us promptly provide the transport sector with the machinery and equipment it needs. The first projects will lay the groundwork for expanding the fund and attracting new partners,” Kalashnyk said, thanking Germany and all the countries that had supported the launch of the initiative.

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As Ukrinform reported, in June, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026, the Ukrainian delegation reached agreements on establishing the Transport Support Fund.