Atomy Named No.1 Best Workplace In Asia For 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Participation across South Korea, China, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Indonesia highlights the reach of Atomy's global culture.

SEOUL, South Korea - October 14, 2026 - Atomy, the global direct-selling company led by Chairman Han-Gill Park, has taken the top spot in the Small & Medium category of the Best Workplaces in Asia 2026 list, making history as the first South Korean company to claim the region's No. 1 ranking. Published by Great Place to Work (GPTW), the benchmark evaluation drew on survey responses from over 3.8 million employees across Asia to assess trust in leadership, workplace fairness, pride, and team camaraderie.

What makes this milestone stand out is its reach. Previous evaluations focused on Atomy's South Korean headquarters alongside its Chinese and Philippine branches, but this year's assessment expanded to include operations in Cambodia and Indonesia. Securing the top position across all five regions underscores how deeply Atomy's workplace culture has taken root beyond its home country.

The honor builds on a solid domestic track record. Earlier in February 2026, GPTW Korea named Atomy one of the Best Workplaces in Korea for the sixth year in a row, placing it second overall. Atomy also earned certifications for Global ESG Human Rights Management and was recognized as a Best Workplace for Parents. Meanwhile, Chairman Han-Gill Park became the first CEO in South Korea to be named one of the country's Most Respected CEOs for six consecutive years.

Driving this momentum is Atomy's foundational leadership philosophy, "Cherishing the Spirit.” Grounded in what Chairman Park calls the "Baby Philosophy," the principle insists on valuing employees as individuals rather than tools for corporate performance. Reflecting on the award, an Atomy representative noted that the top ranking proves their people-first culture transcends borders, adding that the company remains committed to building an inclusive environment where employees everywhere can thrive.

About Atomy

Founded in South Korea in 2009, Atomy has grown into an international direct-selling network built on its core promise of "Absolute Quality, Absolute Price." Across health, beauty, personal care, and household goods, the company continues to expand its global footprint through sustainable, consumer-centered growth.