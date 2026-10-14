Lisa Broderick Introduces Future By You For Career Reinvention, Personal Development And Designing The Next Chapter Of Life

MENAFN - GetNews)"If you can clearly see who you want to become, what happens when you stop treating that person as someone you'll be someday and begin living as that person now?" - Lisa BroderickFuture by You, created by Lisa Broderick, helps accomplished professionals intentionally design the next chapter of their career and life. The 60-day Strategic Future Design program combines personal development, future planning, career reinvention and professional identity with research on the future self to help people define who they want to become three years from now and begin becoming that person today.

Lisa Broderick, Creator: Future by You

Bethesda, Maryland - October 14, 2026 - Lisa Broderick has introduced Future by You, a 60-day Strategic Future Design program for accomplished professionals considering a career change, career reinvention or a broader question: What do they actually want the next chapter of their lives to look like?

Future by You reverses the way people often approach future planning. Instead of beginning with their current job, responsibilities and circumstances, participants start three years in the future. They define the life they want to be living, the work they want to be doing and the person they want to have become. Then they work backward to determine what needs to change today.

The idea has a parallel in research by Harvard psychologist Dr. Ellen Langer. In her well-known "counterclockwise" experiment, older men spent several days in an environment recreated to resemble the world they had inhabited roughly 20 years earlier. One group was asked not merely to remember that earlier period, but to live as though it were actually the present. Researchers subsequently found improvements across several physical and cognitive measures, with the group psychologically inhabiting the earlier period generally improving more than a comparison group that reminisced about it. (Harvard Gazette )

Future by You applies a related idea in the opposite direction. Instead of asking people to inhabit an earlier version of themselves, participants create a detailed picture of who they want to be three years from now and begin making decisions from the perspective of that future self.

"Langer's work raises a fascinating question about how much the person we believe ourselves to be affects the person we actually are," Lisa Broderick said. "Future by You turns that question toward the future. If you can clearly see who you want to become, what happens when you stop treating that person as someone you'll be someday and begin living as that person now?" added Lisa Broderick.

The program turns that future identity into a practical plan. Participants examine their career or business, relationships, finances, environment, use of time, priorities and professional identity. They can receive a Future Vision Blueprint, Life Trajectory Forecast, Identity Alignment Report, Future Positioning Portfolio and Future Execution Roadmap. AI-assisted synthesis helps turn interviews, personal history and future plans into finished materials, including professional positioning, biographies, LinkedIn profiles and other assets.

Future by You is a service of Conversus Group, the management and finance consulting firm Lisa Broderick founded in 2001. For 25 years, Lisa Broderick has worked with CEOs, senior leaders and organizations facing consequential decisions and periods of change.

The program also builds on Lisa Broderick's work with renowned executive coach Dr. Marshall Goldsmith on their 2026 book, Permanence: Become the Person You Want to Be and Stay That Way, which examines why people often know how they want to change but struggle to make those changes last.

"Your future self doesn't suddenly show up three years from now," Lisa Broderick said. "You become that person through the choices you make between now and then. Once you can see that future clearly, you can begin living toward it today."

For more information, visit FutureByYou.

About The Company Being Featured

Conversus Group is a management and finance consulting firm founded by Lisa Broderick in 2001 to advise CEOs, owners and organizations facing consequential change. For 25 years, the firm has helped leaders understand what's getting in the way, determine what needs to change, and turn those decisions into action across strategy, finance, operations, leadership, technology, governance and people. Its core mission is to help leaders make the right changes and make sure they work. Future by You is a Conversus Group service that brings that same future-focused approach to individuals designing the next chapter of their careers and lives.

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FutureByYou

Lisa A. Broderick - LinkedIn