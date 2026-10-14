MENAFN - GetNews)"All About Caring Home Care Expands Dementia Care in Forest Lake, MN, bringing compassionate, personalized memory support to seniors and their families. With familiar caregivers, consistent routines, and dependable in-home assistance, the agency helps individuals living with dementia remain comfortable, supported, and connected to the place they call home."All About Caring Home Care is expanding dementia care in Forest Lake, MN, through its Rush City branch. The nurse-owned, veteran-owned agency provides personalized memory support, companionship, meal assistance, medication reminders, and daily care. Families benefit from consistent caregivers, flexible schedules, free in-home assessments, no long-term contracts, 24/7 on-call support, and care that can begin within 24 to 48 hours, helping loved ones remain comfortable in familiar surroundings.

Forest Lake, MN - October 14, 2026 - All About Caring Home Care is growing its dementia care in Forest Lake, MN, giving families along the I-35 corridor a closer option for in-home help with memory changes. The expansion launches from the agency's Rush City branch, which already serves communities across this part of the state, and puts trained caregivers within reach of households that would rather keep a loved one at home than move them somewhere unfamiliar.

For someone living with memory loss, routine is what holds the day together. Caregivers with All About Caring work like a good neighbor, learning a person's habits, the names that matter to them, and the small cues that signal a hard afternoon ahead. That steadiness carries over into the practical parts of the day too, from meals and medication reminders to a walk around the block and a conversation that doesn't rush. Families often tell the team that the biggest relief is simply knowing the same faces keep showing up.

Memory support in Forest Lake is tailored to each household, offering flexible care from companionship to extended daily assistance. Operating without long-term contracts, All About Caring provides a free in-home assessment, quick start times within 24 to 48 hours, 24/7 on-call staff, and regular wellness checks.

"Memory loss changes a family, not just the person going through it," said Justin Greiman, Principal & CEO of All About Caring Home Care. "What we're bringing to Forest Lake is consistency. The same caregiver, someone who knows your mom's story and what calms her down, coming through the door on a schedule you can count on. That's what lets people stay in the home they love."

Forest Lake families won't have to explain their situation twice. The Rush City team closely monitors each client, adjusts the plan as needs shift, and stays reachable when questions come up at odd hours. The agency's nursing and veteran roots shape how it trains and supports its caregivers, and that background shows up in the calm, informed way the team handles the harder stretches of a progressing condition.

For more information about All About Caring Home Care and dementia care in Forest Lake, MN, please visit .

About All About Caring Home Care:

All About Caring Home Care is a nurse-owned and veteran-owned home care agency serving Minnesota families since 2005, with a branch in Rush City supporting Forest Lake and nearby communities. The agency provides in-home support that lets seniors and adults with memory changes stay where they are most comfortable, backed by a free in-home assessment, no long-term contracts, and caregivers on call 24/7. Its guiding belief is that every individual, bar none, holds innate infinite value.