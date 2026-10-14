Emily Jones, A New York Handbag Designer In NYC, Launches The Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY, October 14, 2026: Emily Jones, a handbag designer in NYC, today announced the Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag, a compact double sided bag priced at $230. In this release, we'll cover what the bag offers, how it is built, and where shoppers can buy it. For anyone searching for a handbag designer in NYC who builds for daily wear, this launch brings a bold new color to the Dover line.
What Is the Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag?
The Essex is a small structured bag made to hold its shape. It is double sided and closes with drawstrings sewn into the lining. Simple. No clasps to snag, no zippers to jam.
The shell is pebble grain cowhide, finished with gold plated hardware. The result is a silhouette that moves from a morning commute to an evening out without a change of bag.
Design and Construction
Every detail was chosen for function first. Here is what defines the Essex:
Double sided construction that keeps the bag upright and structured
Sewn in drawstring closures for secure, streamlined access
Removable adjustable strap with a 23" to 26" drop
Gold plated hardware that is solid and replaceable
Suede microfiber lining for a soft, protected interior
Compact dimensions of 71⁄2" long, 31⁄4" wide, and 61⁄2" high, measured from the top handle to the base
Three Ways to Carry It
The strap lifts away, so the bag adapts to the day. Wear it crossbody when you need both hands free. Move it to the shoulder for a relaxed look. Or take it by the top handle for a more polished finish.
One bag, three looks. That flexibility is the reason the Dover line has become a staple for women who are always on the move.
Craftsmanship Built to Last
As a handbag designer in NYC, Emily Jones builds each piece in small runs from leather selected for how it wears over time, not just how it photographs. Hardware is solid and replaceable. Repairs are handled in house for the life of the bag.
That commitment matters. A bag at this price should age well, and the Essex is made with that in mind.
For care, the brand recommends the following:
Store the bag in its dust bag, away from direct sunlight
Wipe gently with a soft, dry cloth
Avoid prolonged contact with water, oils, and cosmetics
Pricing and Availability
The Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag is available now at $230 on the Emily Jones website. It is in stock, and all orders ship free via ground shipping within the brand's standard policy. Shoppers can also browse the full Dover collection to compare colors and styles.
Conclusion
The Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag shows what a New York design house can do with a small footprint: structure, flexibility, and lasting materials in one easy carry. Its removable strap makes it a practical womens crossbody leather bag, while the top handle and shoulder options keep it useful well beyond casual days.
Ready to see it in person? Visit the Emily Jones website to shop the Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag today.
About Emily Jones
Emily Jones is a New York bag brand creating thoughtfully designed handbags inspired by New York City. Each piece blends timeless style with everyday versatility for women on the move.
Media Contact
Emily Jones
232 W 116th St #537, New York, NY 10026
Phone: 1-347-674-6470
Email:...
Website:
What Is the Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag?
The Essex is a small structured bag made to hold its shape. It is double sided and closes with drawstrings sewn into the lining. Simple. No clasps to snag, no zippers to jam.
The shell is pebble grain cowhide, finished with gold plated hardware. The result is a silhouette that moves from a morning commute to an evening out without a change of bag.
Design and Construction
Every detail was chosen for function first. Here is what defines the Essex:
Double sided construction that keeps the bag upright and structured
Sewn in drawstring closures for secure, streamlined access
Removable adjustable strap with a 23" to 26" drop
Gold plated hardware that is solid and replaceable
Suede microfiber lining for a soft, protected interior
Compact dimensions of 71⁄2" long, 31⁄4" wide, and 61⁄2" high, measured from the top handle to the base
Three Ways to Carry It
The strap lifts away, so the bag adapts to the day. Wear it crossbody when you need both hands free. Move it to the shoulder for a relaxed look. Or take it by the top handle for a more polished finish.
One bag, three looks. That flexibility is the reason the Dover line has become a staple for women who are always on the move.
Craftsmanship Built to Last
As a handbag designer in NYC, Emily Jones builds each piece in small runs from leather selected for how it wears over time, not just how it photographs. Hardware is solid and replaceable. Repairs are handled in house for the life of the bag.
That commitment matters. A bag at this price should age well, and the Essex is made with that in mind.
For care, the brand recommends the following:
Store the bag in its dust bag, away from direct sunlight
Wipe gently with a soft, dry cloth
Avoid prolonged contact with water, oils, and cosmetics
Pricing and Availability
The Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag is available now at $230 on the Emily Jones website. It is in stock, and all orders ship free via ground shipping within the brand's standard policy. Shoppers can also browse the full Dover collection to compare colors and styles.
Conclusion
The Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag shows what a New York design house can do with a small footprint: structure, flexibility, and lasting materials in one easy carry. Its removable strap makes it a practical womens crossbody leather bag, while the top handle and shoulder options keep it useful well beyond casual days.
Ready to see it in person? Visit the Emily Jones website to shop the Royal Blue Essex Mini Dover Bag today.
About Emily Jones
Emily Jones is a New York bag brand creating thoughtfully designed handbags inspired by New York City. Each piece blends timeless style with everyday versatility for women on the move.
Media Contact
Emily Jones
232 W 116th St #537, New York, NY 10026
Phone: 1-347-674-6470
Email:...
Website:
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