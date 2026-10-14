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Georgia Power, Alabama Power And Mississippi Power Data Breach: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims For Possible Damages Suffered By Customers


Date: 2026-10-14 01:01:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating potential data privacy claims arising from a data breach involving lease to own company Southern Company (NYSE: SO), which operates as public utility through Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power. We are investigating whether Southern Company maintained reasonable safeguards to protect personal information.

Please contact us for more information.

What Happened

Southern Company is reporting that its internal records have been compromised. The information compromised may include:

  • customer's name
  • mailing address
  • phone number
  • email
  • Social Security Number
  • financial account number and/or payment card information

You May Be Impacted

Your personal information may have been accessed or acquired illegally and you may face an increased risk of identity theft, financial fraud and other misuse.

Your Options

You may may be entitled to seek compensation for this data breach. Ademi LLP will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost to you.

Protecting Yourself

You should consider taking steps to protect your personal information, including:

  • Reviewing bank, credit card, and other financial accounts for suspicious activity;
  • Monitoring credit reports for accounts or inquiries they do not recognize;
  • Preserving any letters or emails regarding the data breach;
  • Enrolling in any complimentary credit or identity monitoring services offered in connection with the breach; and
  • Considering placing a fraud alert or security freeze on your credit files.

Contact Us for a Free Evaluation

If you received a notice concerning the Southern Company data breach and would like to learn more about the investigation, please contact:

Guri Ademi
Ademi LLP
3620 E. Layton Avenue,
Cudahy, WI 53110
Phone: 414-482-8000
Email:...

About Ademi LLP

We specialize in consumer and investor class actions. We investigate data breaches and cybersecurity incidents nationwide.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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