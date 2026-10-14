(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASML reports €11.7 billion total net sales and €5.0 billion net income in Q3 2026

Full-year 2026 total net sales expected to be between €44 billion and €45 billion, with a gross margin around 56% VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, October 14, 2026 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2026 third-quarter results.

Q3 total net sales of €11.7 billion, gross margin of 57.5%, net income of €5.0 billion

ASML expects Q4 2026 total net sales between €14.2 billion and €15.2 billion, and a gross margin around 57% Full-year 2026 total net sales expected to be between €44 billion and €45 billion, with a gross margin around 56%



(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Total net sales 9,326 11,662 ...of which Installed Base Management sales1 2,762 3,289 New lithography systems sold (units) 86 113 Used lithography systems sold (units) 5 8 Gross profit 5,035 6,700 Gross margin (%) 54.0 57.5 Net income 2,918 4,960 EPS (basic; in euros) 7.59 12.95 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 7,582 12,735

Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on

CEO statement and outlook

"In the third quarter we reported a record total net sales of €11.7 billion, towards the high end of our guidance, reflecting the strong execution of our ramp-up. Installed Base Management sales1 came in above guidance at €3.3 billion as a result of the continued strong demand for productivity upgrades. This drove the gross margin above guidance at 57.5%.

"Our customers continue to increase their short- and medium-term equipment demand forecasts with us, driven primarily by their views on the size and duration of AI-related investments. In light of their demand visibility, some customers are expressing an interest in placing orders with us for 2029 and even 2030.

"With such strong visibility and an order book momentum that continues to increase quarter on quarter this year, we now expect that our supply as currently planned for both 2027 and 2028 will not fully meet the demand of our customers2. Given this, we are investigating ways to increase capacity for 2028 beyond the 30% increase we previously communicated. In addition, we continue to provide significant wafer capacity to our customers through our productivity upgrade portfolio.

"We expect fourth-quarter 2026 total net sales between €14.2 billion and €15.2 billion, with a gross margin around 57%. We expect R&D costs of around €1.2 billion and SG&A costs of around €0.4 billion. We expect total net sales for 2026 to be between €44 billion and €45 billion, with a gross margin around 56%," said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet.



Update share buyback program and dividend

In the third quarter, we purchased around €4.1 billion worth of shares under the current 2026–2028 share buyback program.

An interim dividend over 2026 of €1.88 per ordinary share will be made payable on November 4, 2026.

Details of the share buyback program as well as transactions pursuant thereto, and details of the dividend are published on ASML's website (

1 Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

2 This refers to the figures in our Q2 2026 financial results press release, where we stated that we plan to increase 2026 low NA EUV and DUV immersion capacity by 30% in 2027, and are investigating a further 30% increase for both in 2028.

Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Jim Kavanagh +31 40 268 3938 Sarah de Crescenzo +1 925 899 8985 Pete Convertito +1 203 919 1714 Karen Lo +886 9 397 88635 Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771

Quarterly video interview and investor call

With this press release, ASML is publishing a video interview in which CEO Christophe Fouquet and CFO Roger Dassen discuss the 2026 third-quarter results and outlook for 2026. This video and the video transcript can be viewed on shortly after the publication of this press release.

An investor call will be hosted by CEO Christophe Fouquet and CFO Roger Dassen on October 14, 2026 at 15:00 Central European Time / 09:00 US Eastern Time. Details can be found on our website.

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across EMEA, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML's more than 45,500 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at

US GAAP Financial Reporting

ASML's primary accounting standard for quarterly earnings releases and annual reports is US GAAP, the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Quarterly US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Consolidated Balance Sheets are available on

The Consolidated Balance Sheets of ASML Holding N.V. as of September 27, 2026, the related Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the quarter and nine months ended September 27, 2026, as presented in this press release, are unaudited.

Regulated information

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward Looking Statements

This document and related discussions contain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to plans, strategies, expected trends, including expected trends in the semiconductor industry and end markets, business dynamics and business environment trends, the expected impact of AI investments and impact of AI technologies on demand for chips and our systems and semiconductor growth outlook and impact on our customers and our business, lithography intensity, plans and capability to increase capacity and output and expected capacity and investigation of ways to increase capacity, our product portfolio and portfolio roadmaps, backlog, expectations and customer plans with respect to High NA EUV and holistic lithography adoption, technological developments and expected shipment of systems, supply and demand trends, visibility into longer-term demand, outlook including expected sales of market segments and geographies, outlook and expected financial results including outlook and expected results for Q4 2026, including expected total net sales, IBM sales, gross margin, R&D costs, SG&A costs, outlook and expectations with respect to full year 2026 including expected full year 2026 total net sales, gross margin and annualized effective tax rate, expectations with respect to EUV, DUV and IBM sales in 2026, and expectations with respect to future years, investor key messages, our expectation to continue to return significant amounts of cash to shareholders through growing dividends and share buybacks and statements with respect to dividends, expected performance and capabilities of our systems and product roadmaps, customer outlook, demand forecasts, demand visibility and plans including customer orders and interest in placing orders in future years, customer roadmaps, capital expenditures and customer plans and capability with respect to capacity expansion, ESG strategy and commitments and other non-historical statements. You can generally identify these statements by the use of words like“may”,“expect”,“will”,“could”,“should”,“project”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“plan”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“guide”,“potential”,“intend”,“continue”,“target”,“future”,“progress”,“goal”,“model”,“opportunity”,“commitment” and variations of these words or comparable words. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, plans and projections about our business and industry and our future financial results and readers should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve a number of substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to customer demand, semiconductor equipment industry capacity, worldwide demand for semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing capacity, lithography tool utilization and semiconductor inventory levels, general trends and consumer confidence in the semiconductor industry, the impact of general economic conditions, including the impact of the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment on the semiconductor industry, semiconductor market conditions, the impact of AI on our customers and our business, the pace and scale of customer increase in capacity, industry and business and semiconductor demand and demand for our tools, the impact of inflation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, wars and geopolitical developments, the impact of pandemics, the performance of our systems, the success of technology advances and the pace of new product development and customer acceptance of and demand for new technologies, products and models and customer roadmaps, our production capacity and ability to adjust capacity to meet demand, supply chain capacity, timely availability of parts and components, raw materials, critical manufacturing equipment and qualified employees, our ability to produce systems to meet demand, the number and timing of systems ordered, shipped and recognized in revenue, risks relating to fluctuations in orders and our ability to convert orders into sales and whether customer interest in orders in future years results in actual orders, risks relating to the realization of our backlog, the risk of order cancellations, delays or push outs and restrictions on shipments of systems, including ordered systems, under export controls, risks relating to the trade environment, import/export and national security regulations and orders and their impact on us, including the impact of changes in export regulations and the impact of such regulations on our ability to obtain necessary licenses and to sell our systems and provide services to certain customers, the impact of the tariff announcements, changes in tax rates, available liquidity and free cash flow and liquidity requirements, our ability to refinance our indebtedness, available cash and distributable reserves for, and other factors impacting, dividend payments and share repurchases, the number of shares that we repurchase under our share repurchase program, our ability to enforce patents and protect intellectual property rights and the outcome of intellectual property disputes and litigation, our ability to meet ESG goals and commitments and execute our ESG strategy, risks relating to future financial results and the risk that future results may differ from our outlook and other factors that may impact ASML's business or financial results, and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in ASML's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with and submissions to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this report or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Attachments



Link to press release Link to consolidated financial statements