DEKUPLE GROUP ACQUIRES A MAJORITY STAKE IN ITALIAN AGENCY SAY, STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN SOUTHERN EUROPE



A transaction that further consolidates Dekuple Group's European footprint with the addition of a 70-strong team based in Milan and Padua.

A broader continuum of expertise through the integration of a MarTech agency aligned with the Group's value proposition. Stronger synergies addressing brands' new differentiation and growth challenges in generative AI environments.

Paris, October 14, 2026 (7:00 a.m.) – Dekuple Group, an international communications and data marketing group, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in SAY, an Italian omnichannel marketing and communications agency with offices in Padua and Milan. Led by four partners-Alberto Baracco, Nicola Bruno, Giovanni Cecolin and Marco Dalla Dea-the agency is built around three pillars: creativity, performance and public relations. This transaction marks a new milestone in strengthening the Group's presence across Europe. It will create numerous synergies with the Group's areas of expertise, enabling it to support brands throughout the funnel in their pursuit of growth and differentiation.

SAY, a major Italian agency at the forefront of new marketing challenges

Founded in 2004, SAY ( ) supports companies across a wide range of sectors in designing and deploying their omnichannel marketing and communications strategies. Driven by a strong performance culture, the agency has more than 70 professionals across Milan and Padua. Its positioning is fully aligned with and complementary to the expertise developed by Dekuple Group in Europe.

Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dekuple Group, said:

“Italy is one of Southern Europe's leading markets, supported by dynamic e-commerce and a powerful retail sector, and is therefore a natural focus for our European expansion. The strategic fit was clear: SAY's MarTech agency model closely mirrors our own, and we were impressed by the personal qualities of its four partners and the strength of their strategic vision. Through this transaction, we aim in particular to broaden our media performance offering by working with SAY to build a European golden triangle spanning Italy, Poland and France, where we already have strong expertise. This will enable us to support our clients' digital media mix consistently across the region. The addition of a new MarTech agency in Southern Europe will also allow us to deploy the Boost Factory's performance activities in Italy (Elevation Datas, Insights Trends & Influence, netlinking, channel effectiveness measurement, etc.), giving SAY access to new growth drivers. We also firmly believe that the market will see renewed investment in events and in-person interactions with consumers. Like Brainsonic, SAY has outstanding expertise in this area, creating opportunities to jointly develop events with a European reach.”

Alberto Baracco, Nicola Bruno, Giovanni Cecolin and Marco Dalla Dea, co-founders of SAY, added:“We are delighted to join Dekuple Group, whose values and vision we fully share. People have always been at the heart of SAY's model: our clients, our employees and all our stakeholders. It is thanks to these people that, over more than twenty years, we have built solid, sustainable and balanced growth, while remaining true to our promise: to deliver results that are visible, tangible and, above all, measurable.

At Dekuple, we have found a strong commitment to this ethical dimension of our work, combined with strong leadership and a genuine culture of innovation, supported in particular by high-level expertise and significant investments in artificial intelligence. At a time when AI is profoundly transforming our businesses and our environment, these principles are particularly important. They also reinforce the guiding role that our clients recognize in us and increasingly expect from us.

By providing Creativity, Performance Marketing and Public Relations services to Italian companies with international ambitions, as well as to international companies seeking to develop in the Italian market, SAY has always embraced a strongly European vision. Joining a Group that is deeply rooted in Europe while also having a presence and maintaining a close watch on developments beyond the continent's borders represents a major step forward for us.

We are convinced that the strength of the Group, underpinned by shared values, ideas, expertise and experience, will be an important driver of growth and success for our clients and our teams.”

SAY, a MarTech agency spanning strategy and performance:



Creativity: brand strategy and identity, corporate communications, design, copywriting, art direction, video production, social media management, etc.

Performance: strategic consulting and Marketing Mix Modelling, SEO, GEO, media performance, website and e-commerce development, UX & UI, data analytics, engagement, etc. Relations: public and media relations, influencer marketing, events, etc.

SAY's clients include leading Italian companies such as Italo Treno, Italy's leading private rail operator, Tigotà, one of Italy's leading retailers specializing in beauty and home care, with more than 750 stores across the country, and Nims, a Lavazza Group company, as well as leading international companies and organizations such as Miele, Schüco and the International Olympic Committee. Over the years, the agency has also developed strong expertise in regulated sectors, particularly banking, pharmaceuticals and defense, as well as strong references in sectors that are emblematic of the Italian economy, including food, fashion and sportswear.

SAY accelerates the rollout of Dekuple Group's full-funnel model in Italy

The integration of SAY strengthens Dekuple Group's full-funnel marketing model in Italy. It will combine the Group's technology, Elevation Data and performance expertise with the agency's capabilities. SAY also brings the Group advanced SEO, GEO, UX, data analytics and AI expertise in Southern Europe. These capabilities address brands' new visibility challenges as search engines and generative AI-powered interfaces transform search and decision-making journeys.

Having established a permanent presence in Italy with the opening of a Converteo subsidiary in Milan in early 2026, Dekuple Group can now combine Converteo Italy's expertise in agentic AI and data-driven management with SAY's deep understanding of client needs. This complementarity should enable the Group to accelerate the development of an integrated, scalable offering tailored to the specific characteristics of the Italian market.

Lastly, this transaction creates new opportunities to deploy Dekuple Group's proprietary technologies in Italy. SAY will help market the Group's MarTech solutions, particularly those developed by the Boost Factory, thereby strengthening its ability to offer an integrated approach to marketing performance in this market.

A new milestone in delivering Ambition 2030

This acquisition forms part of Dekuple Group's Ambition 2030, which aims to accelerate its development around an integrated MarTech model for communications and data marketing and to strengthen its presence in European markets. With SAY, Dekuple Group is continuing to roll out its model across Europe by drawing on a local presence, complementary expertise and a diversified client portfolio.

A profitable, growing company, SAY will be consolidated in Dekuple Group's financial statements from October 1, 2026.

About SAY

Founded in 2004, SAY () is an Italian omnichannel marketing and communications agency with offices in Padua and Milan. Formed through the combination of MarTech and web agency Site By Site and creative and PR agency YAK Agency, it brings together more than 70 experts with a shared ambition: to design high-performing communications strategies that create value.

The agency is organized around three complementary areas of expertise. The Creativity team helps brands express their identity. The Performance team develops data-driven marketing programs focused on measurable results. The Relations team strengthens connections between brands, their audiences and their stakeholders.

SAY supports companies across a wide range of sectors, from B2B and fashion to food, retail and sports. Its clients include leading Italian companies such as Italo Treno, Italy's leading private rail operator, Tigotà, one of Italy's leading retailers specializing in beauty and home care, with more than 750 stores across the country, and Nims, a Lavazza Group company. The agency also works with leading international organizations such as Miele, Schüco and the International Olympic Committee. Over the years, it has also developed strong expertise in regulated sectors, particularly banking, pharmaceuticals and defense, as well as strong references in sectors that are emblematic of the Italian economy, including food, fashion and sportswear.

About Dekuple Group

Dekuple Group is an international player in communication, marketing and data, driven by a unique multi-entrepreneurship model. Its integrated growth platform is built around three interconnected and complementary pillars:

Advise, with Converteo and its 450 expert consultants;

Create, with its multi-expertise agencies in France and internationally

Boost, with its multi-expertise agencies in France and internationally

With nearly 70 areas of expertise covering the entire communication and data marketing value chain, the Group supports brands in their differentiation and growth challenges. Its integrated approach, through a full-funnel ecosystem, makes it possible to optimize marketing investments and increase their impact.

Founded in 1972, Dekuple Group is present in Europe, North America, China and the Middle East. Its 1,200 employees support more than 750 major accounts and international mid-sized companies every day. Dekuple is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

