Vodafoneziggo Deploys Hitron CGNDP4 DOCSIS 4.0 Meters To Field Technicians

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Deployment equips VodafoneZiggo field technicians with next-generation DOCSIS testing and diagnostics using the CGNDP4 and Hitron ProMeter

VIENNA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vienna, Austria – October 14, 2026 (NetworkX 2026, Booth #D80) – Hitron Technologies today announced that VodafoneZiggo is deploying Hitron CGNDP4 portable DOCSIS 4.0 meters to its field technicians, providing teams with advanced testing and diagnostic capabilities as the operator continues to evolve its cable network.The CGNDP4 is one of the industry's first portable DOCSIS 4.0 field meters and supports DOCSIS 4.0 as well as earlier DOCSIS standards. Paired with the Hitron ProMeterapp, the solution allows technicians to use their smartphones or tablets to operate the meter, perform measurements and diagnostics, and validate network performance while in the field.“Giving our technicians the right information at the point of service is critical to maintaining network quality and delivering a consistently strong customer experience,” said John Louwerse at VodafoneZiggo.“The CGNDP4 gives our field teams a portable solution for testing and troubleshooting today's network while providing the capabilities we need as our network continues to evolve.”Bringing Next-Generation Diagnostics to the FieldThe CGNDP4 provides VodafoneZiggo technicians with comprehensive upstream and downstream diagnostic capabilities for installation, maintenance and troubleshooting. Designed for next-generation cable networks, the meter supports spectrum measurements up to 1.8 GHz, 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity and speed testing over 9 Gbps.Rather than relying on a dedicated display, technicians interact with the CGNDP4 through Hitron ProMeter on a smartphone or tablet. This approach gives technicians a straightforward workflow to qualify the connection, analyze DOCSIS and RF performance, isolate faults, validate their work and document results while still on site.“VodafoneZiggo's deployment demonstrates exactly what we designed the CGNDP4 to do-put advanced DOCSIS diagnostics into the hands of field technicians at scale,” said Samih Abdelgadir, SVP Product & Sales – Hitron EMEA.“As cable networks evolve, operators need a practical way to give their technicians the visibility and tools to understand what is happening on the network, quickly isolate problems and confidently validate their work before leaving the job site.”The CGNDP4 can also optionally connect with HitronCloud, providing centralized device and software management, job-based data collection and reporting, remote access, and visibility across deployed meters.See the CGNDP4 at NetworkXHitron will demonstrate the CGNDP4 and Hitron ProMeter at NetworkX in Vienna, Austria, October 14–16, at Booth D80. Attendees can see the complete field-testing workflow and learn how operators can deploy next-generation DOCSIS diagnostics across their field organizations.About VodafoneZiggoVodafoneZiggo is a leading Dutch connectivity and entertainment company, providing mobile, broadband, TV, and digital services to consumers and businesses across the Netherlands.About Hitron TechnologiesHitron Technologies builds the hardware and intelligence behind modern networks. With more than 30 years of experience and over 50 million devices shipped worldwide, Hitron provides broadband and networking solutions spanning DOCSIS, fiber, Wi-Fi, fixed wireless access, diagnostics, cloud software and intelligent network management.By combining purpose-built hardware with software, AI, data intelligence and technology partners, Hitron helps service providers understand every connection and improve every customer experience. To learn more, visit hitrontech.

Lesley J Kirchman

Hitron Technologies Americas Inc.

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VodafoneZiggo Deploys Hitron CGNDP4 DOCSIS 4.0 Meters to Field Technicians News Provided By Hitron Technologies Americas Inc. October 14, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology, Telecommunications



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