MP Lokayukta Searches 15 Locations Of Indore-Based Cop In DA Case

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Wednesday searched 15 locations in Indore and Dewas in a disproportionate assets case against a head constable posted at the Police Training College (PTC) in Indore, with the preliminary investigation indicating assets worth around Rs 6.26 crore.

The searches against Firoz Khan, who works as a driver, began at 6 a.m. Joint teams from the Indore and Ujjain Lokayukta offices searched 11 locations in Dewas and four in Indore, including houses, flats, agricultural land and commercial properties.

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sahay said Khan's salary income was estimated at around Rs 75 lakh, while his total income, including earnings from other sources, was assessed at approximately Rs 1.93 crore.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed disproportionate assets worth around Rs 6.26 crore, about 223 per cent higher than his estimated income,” Sahay told news reporters.

According to the complaint, Khan allegedly used his position in the police department to intervene in land disputes in the Dewas area. He was also accused of investing in properties through intermediaries, purchasing assets in the names of family members and an acquaintance, owning multiple vehicles and running a timber business.

During the investigation, the Lokayukta found a firm named Sahil Trading Company, registered in the names of Khan's mother and wife. A police officer said transactions worth crores of rupees had taken place through the firm's account.

Another firm, Roshni Sales and Service, operated by Khan's acquaintance Roshni Verma, also came under scrutiny. Verma has been named as an accused in the case over her alleged role in land purchases.

Investigators are also examining Khan's investments through a real estate firm named Royal Green Real Estate.

The probe also covers a deal involving around 21.75 bighas of agricultural land in Guran village under Sanwer tehsil in Indore district. A dispute over the land is ongoing between the complainant's son and his father. Khan allegedly used the dispute to facilitate a registered agreement for the land in Verma's name.

The Lokayukta is examining the documents to establish the ownership of the land and the alleged role of those involved.

In Dewas, searches covered properties in Adarsh Nagar, Pushpakunj Colony, Vijay Nagar Colony, Indira Gandhi Nagar and Radhaganj, among other areas.

In Indore, the team searched a residence linked to Verma in Banganga and flats in Manorama Apartments in Scheme No. 94 and Sridevi Apartments in Srinagar Colony.

DSPs Sunil Talan and Deepak Sejwar are supervising the searches in Dewas, while DSPs Anand Chauhan and Dineshchandra Patel are leading the operation in Indore.

The Lokayukta is examining documents related to properties, bank accounts, investments and business transactions.

Further action will be taken based on the evidence gathered during the searches, the officer said.