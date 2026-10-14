Delhi CM Surprise Inspection In Mukherjee Nagar Promises Better Facilities For Students

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of Mukherjee Nagar, one of the national capital's prominent coaching and educational hubs, and interacted directly with students living and studying in the area to understand their concerns regarding safety, civic infrastructure and basic amenities, according to her office.

On Tuesday evening, the Chief Minister met students preparing for various competitive examinations as well as those pursuing studies at different universities. The interaction was aimed at gathering first-hand information about the problems they face, their requirements and their expectations from the Delhi government.

"During this time, the Chief Minister sat with the students at a tea shop, spoke with them at length, and understood issues related to their daily life, housing, study environment, security, and civic amenities available in the area," her office said.

During the inspection, Gupta instructed the concerned officials and local public representatives to take the grievances raised by the students seriously and ensure that necessary action was taken to address them. She emphasised the need to pay attention to the everyday challenges faced by students residing in Mukherjee Nagar and nearby localities.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), students highlighted the shortage of affordable libraries in the area and complained that the frequent closure of existing libraries was affecting their preparation for examinations. They said access to a peaceful and suitable study environment was essential for competitive exam aspirants, but high fees and difficulties in the functioning of libraries were creating obstacles in their studies.

"Students placed the problem of the lack of affordable libraries in the area and the frequent closure of existing libraries affecting their studies before the Chief Minister. They stated that studying in a peaceful and conducive environment is necessary for preparing for competitive exams, but due to high fees and obstacles in the operation of libraries, students face trouble," the CMO said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to examine the condition of libraries operating in the area, including deficiencies in their buildings and compliance with safety standards. She also asked the local MLA and officials to identify suitable vacant plots and available community buildings where a free library could be established to support students preparing for competitive examinations.

"The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to investigate the status, building deficiencies, and safety standards of libraries operating in the area. Along with this, she asked the local MLA and officials to identify suitable space in vacant plots and available community buildings so that a free library can be developed for the students. Assuring necessary support for this, the Chief Minister said that work will be done towards providing better study facilities to the students," the CMO added.

Students also raised concerns over the high cost of accommodation, including paying guest (PG) rents, security deposits and brokerage charges. They pointed out that the limited availability of hostels forced many students to depend on private PG accommodations or rented rooms, increasing the financial burden on those who had moved to Delhi for education and competitive exam preparation.

Some students also spoke about the difficulties caused by cramped rooms, inadequate ventilation and construction work in nearby areas. They said these conditions affected their daily lives and, in some cases, created obstacles to maintaining a suitable environment for studying.

"The Chief Minister said that, keeping their housing needs in mind, the Delhi government is working on issues such as a PG policy and the availability of new hostels so that students get better and more organised housing facilities. Students also shared their concerns regarding the quality of food and living facilities in PGs," officials said.

Women's safety was another major concern raised during the interaction. Female students spoke about the difficulties they faced while travelling during late evening hours and pointed to inadequate street lighting in certain locations. They urged the authorities to improve safety arrangements so that they could commute without fear while attending classes, studying in libraries or returning to their accommodation.

Gupta directed the concerned officials and police representatives to review the availability and functioning of streetlights and CCTV cameras in the area and take corrective measures wherever required. She also instructed police officers to act in accordance with the rules on complaints concerning vehicles fitted with illegally dark-tinted window films.

The Chief Minister stressed that students, particularly women, must be able to pursue their education and carry out their daily activities in a safe environment without feeling threatened. She asked the authorities to address security-related concerns and ensure that the necessary arrangements were in place across the locality.

During the inspection, Gupta also took note of a public toilet that had reportedly remained closed for a long period. She directed the concerned officials to develop the facility as a Pink Toilet and make it operational at the earliest.

She further instructed the authorities to ensure the proper availability and maintenance of public toilets in Mukherjee Nagar and identify suitable locations where additional toilet blocks could be constructed according to local requirements.

Students living in Mukherjee Nagar, Nehru Vihar and neighbouring colonies also complained about inadequate cleanliness arrangements. They highlighted problems involving accumulated garbage, unhygienic lanes and foul smells, demanding regular cleaning and better waste management in residential areas.

Some students pointed out that narrow lanes and small residential buildings further complicated living conditions in these localities. They urged the authorities to pay greater attention to the maintenance of internal roads and residential stretches rather than concentrating only on the main roads.

The Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to conduct regular inspections and ensure that cleanliness drives covered smaller lanes and residential neighbourhoods as well. She directed officials to visit the affected areas, assess the problems on the ground and take appropriate measures to improve sanitation and waste management.

The quality and reliability of drinking water supplies also figured prominently during the interaction. Students expressed concern that sewage water could mix with the drinking water supply during the rainy season, raising questions about the quality and safety of the water available to residents.

Gupta directed the concerned officials to investigate the complaints and take the necessary steps to address any problems affecting drinking water quality or the supply network.

Students also complained about disturbances to their studies caused by loudspeakers being played at high volume during the night. They said excessive noise affected their ability to concentrate and prepare for examinations, particularly when they needed a quiet environment to study.

Responding to the issue, the Chief Minister said that loudspeaker use must comply with prescribed time limits and applicable noise regulations. She appealed to students to report such incidents to the concerned authorities so that appropriate action could be taken in accordance with the rules.

Safety arrangements at coaching institutes and libraries were another issue discussed during the interaction. Students raised concerns about fire safety measures, emergency exit routes and the suitability of buildings being used for educational activities in some parts of the area.

The Chief Minister directed officials to inspect the structural suitability of such buildings, verify the availability of safe exit routes and check compliance with fire safety regulations. She stressed that student safety must remain the highest priority and that all buildings used for educational purposes should meet the required safety standards.

Emphasising the importance of providing a supportive environment for young people, Gupta said that students preparing for examinations and pursuing higher education would play an important role in the country's future development. She noted that many of them could go on to become administrative officers, doctors, engineers and experts in different fields.

"The youth are the foundation of Developed India. Many of these youth will contribute to the development of the country in the future by becoming administrative officers, doctors, engineers, and experts in various fields. In such a scenario, providing better educational facilities, a safe environment, and conducive housing to students is essential," she said.

Gupta also said that young people arriving in Delhi from different states to pursue their education should be treated as part of the city's wider community. She maintained that ensuring their access to essential amenities, providing a secure environment and creating better conditions for their future were responsibilities of the government.

This comes against the backdrop of the concerns among the students following the Satya Niketan PG building collapse and the rape of a minor near the Lady Shri Ram College in Kakaji.