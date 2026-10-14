Several Unhappy Mlas From SP To Join BJP Today, Says OP Rajbhar

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said that several unhappy MLAs from the Samajwadi Party will join the Bharatiya Janata Party and that the formalities for their induction will be completed on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar said,“Several leaders have been with the BJP for a long time, and the formalities will be completed today. There are many SP leaders who are unhappy with their party and are joining the BJP.”

As per reports, three SP MLAs are likely to join the BJP in Amethi.

Rajbhar also took a swipe at SP president Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that he had nothing logical left to say, and also asking him to introspect instead of targeting others.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's recent remarks against the Election Commission, the minister said,“If he has betrayed Allah and Lord Ram, he should look within himself before questioning others. What does he have to say about others when he should be looking at his own actions?”

Taking another dig at the SP chief, Rajbhar said Akhilesh Yadav had nothing better to do and had run out of logical arguments.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajbhar claimed that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's growing public support in Uttar Pradesh had made Akhilesh Yadav anxious ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar said Owaisi had sought an alliance with the SP to contest the elections together, but Yadav had ignored his proposal and effectively sidelined him.

“Owaisi wanted to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party so that they could contest the elections together. However, Akhilesh Yadav was ignoring him. In a way, he had sidelined Owaisi. But when Akhilesh saw huge crowds gathering at Owaisi's rallies, whether in Saharanpur, Bahraich, Kanpur or Azamgarh, he became worried.”

Rajbhar said the SP was conducting surveys to assess whether Muslim voters were shifting their support towards Owaisi and whether an alliance with the AIMIM would affect its support among backward communities.

The latest exchange underscores the growing political confrontation between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party as both parties prepare for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.