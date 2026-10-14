'Keeps Saying Same Things': Dilip Ghosh Questions Mamata Banerjee's Claims On Knife 'Attack' Attempt

MENAFN - IANS) New Town, Oct 14 (IANS) West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday questioned the circumstances surrounding an alleged attempt to attack former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a knife, saying that the public was aware of her actions and that the details of such incidents often remained unclear.

The remarks came after an alleged attempt to attack Banerjee with a knife was reported near her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat area on Tuesday evening. Police detained a woman for questioning following the incident.

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen lodged a police complaint alleging that the woman approached Banerjee while hurling abuses and appeared to be intoxicated. The complaint also raised concerns about the security arrangements for the Trinamool leader.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "She keeps saying the same things. The public knows what she has done. No one knows where or how she gets attacked. Sometimes she falls at home, someone says she was pushed, and she herself says she was injured. No one knows what actually happened. She does not even know why she lost. In this situation, she should take some rest and reflect on what the public wants."

Reacting to the by-election results in West Bengal, Ghosh alleged that elections in the state had not been conducted fairly for many years and claimed that voters had previously been prevented from exercising their democratic rights.

"It is true that fair elections were not held in Bengal for many years, and people were not allowed to vote. Goons and police worked together to conduct elections. As soon as fair elections began, the results changed completely. The party that ruled the state for the last 15 years did not even get 3 per cent of the votes. Everyone knows where vote theft was taking place. That is why those who stole votes are now shouting about vote theft. This has become clear to everyone," he said.

Ghosh also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that the country was progressing and that people were benefiting from the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led government.

"The country is moving forward, and people are happy with the development taking place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These people sometimes mislead the public, but that will not make any difference. The country will continue to progress under the leadership of PM Modi and the BJP," he said.

Commenting on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Ghosh criticised his conduct and political approach.

"Rahul Gandhi will remain a student all his life. His behaviour will remain like that of the Taliban, and his learning will never be put into practice. He changes his views every day and says whatever comes to mind. I was glad that the police detained him that day because he has a habit of climbing onto places without thinking. He could fall and get injured, so the police took him away to protect him," Ghosh said.

Reacting to the results of local body elections in Gujarat, the minister attributed the BJP's performance to the development of infrastructure and governance under the double-engine government, referring to the same party being in power at both the state and central levels.

"People in Gujarat are benefiting from the double-engine government and the administration and infrastructure developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is why people vote for the BJP in large numbers in every election. Wherever there is a double-engine government, similar results will follow, and people will stand even more firmly with the BJP," he said.

Ghosh also responded to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks, questioning the Congress leadership and its electoral performance.

"I don't think there are any youngsters with Kharge. So, he should not make such misleading statements. He should read what is written on the wall. Why does Congress lose every election? Who is responsible? Is the Election Commission responsible? Is the EVM responsible? Now, blame the BJP. If people make us win through their votes, what can we do? It is the people's choice, isn't it?" he said.