Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed And Should Get Back Above $100,000: 'Long-Term Forecast Is...'



Saylor said restrictive trade policy, foreign policy, currency, and monetary policy were all headwinds that kept prices depressed.

He said he believes that the cryptocurrency is now rotating into some tailwinds, with a favorable regulatory environment, accelerating banking adoption, tokenized securities and a growing digital asset space. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $83,761.77.

Strategy's (MSTR) Michael Saylor believes the Bitcoin (BTC) bull market is just beginning, with the digital currency gaining market tailwinds after a tough few months.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Saylor said BTC prices would return to six figures and cross $100,000, adding that the company's“long-term forecast is Bitcoin grows 20%-30% a year over the next twenty years.”

What's Driving Saylor's Bullish Bitcoin Forecast?

The billionaire entrepreneur noted that, compared with the two-hundred-week moving average, Bitcoin prices dipped slightly below it, but added that BTC is now trading 25% above the average.

Saylor said restrictive trade, foreign, currency and monetary policy had held prices down. He said bitcoin is now moving into tailwinds, including a favorable regulatory environment, faster bank adoption, tokenized securities and a growing digital asset market.

“We've got the formation of and the strengthening of digital credit networks and, of course, banking credit coming online, and all these things are very auspicious for the asset,” Saylor said.

“I think we hit the bottom around slightly below $60,000. I think we bounced off it. Now we're moving up into the eighties. I think we'll continue to march forward from here,” he added. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $83,761.77.

“I think that it should definitely move back into the six figures, back beyond $100,000. And our long-term forecast is Bitcoin grows 20 to 30% a year over the next twenty years. So, clearly, the last twelve months have been a contraction,” Saylor said.

Strategy's Stance On Bitcoin

When asked about Strategy's Bitcoin policy, Saylor said that as a finance company, buying and selling BTC was part of the regular process, just like buying or selling dollars, equity, credit, STRC, and its own shares.

“To the extent that we can swap equity for capital, capital for cash, cash for our securities or back for credit, then we can arbitrage any opportunity in the equity, credit, or capital markets to the benefit of our shareholders. If we were to take the position that we will never sell the equity or we will never sell the capital or we will never sell the credit, we actually degrade the value of the company,” he said.

Saylor noted it was important for the company to“be able to trade any asset pair direction, any time. And what we established this summer is the ability for the company to buy and sell the credit, buy and sell the equity, and buy and sell the Bitcoin, and that was a big unlock for all of our investors and every asset class.”

Strategy bought 250 BTC last week at an average price of $86,194 per Bitcoin, bringing its total to 848,250 BTC. The move marked the company's smallest Bitcoin purchase in 2026.

For the week ended Oct. 9, Strategy sold 125,183 MSTR shares for $21 million and used the proceeds, alongside $500 million from its USD Cash reserves, to fund its BTC purchase. The company also repurchased 1.9 million STRC shares for $192.4 million.

Retail Stance On MSTR, BTC

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR stock slipped from 'bearish' to 'extremely bearish' over 24 hours amid 'low' message volumes.

One user said,“$MSTR For all those delusional bulls. You can't have a short squeeze with this stock because greedy Saylor is adding 5 to 10 MILLION shares a week. He's using YOUR money to play around with bitcoin...”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around BTC was 'bearish' amid 'low' message volumes.

A user said,“$BTC 90k print tomorrow with CPI and SPY all-time highs.”

MSTR stock is flat in 2026, while BTC has lost about 4%.

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