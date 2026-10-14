Rahul Gandhi Creating Chaos For Media Attention: Telangana BJP Chief

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson NV Subhash on Wednesday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his protest march in Delhi, saying the Raebareli MP should act more responsibly instead of creating a chaotic situation to attract media attention. He also questioned the Congress MP's approach to the legal proceedings concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said,“Being a responsible Leader of the Opposition, he (Rahul Gandhi) should be more responsible rather than coming to the streets and creating a chaotic situation in Delhi just to attract media attention on that.”

BJP questions INDIA bloc's unity

Commenting on the INDIA bloc's march for democracy, he claimed that several alliance partners had stayed away from the protest.“The march for democracy, the agenda which Rahul Gandhi took yesterday, is not being taken well because many of the INDIA bloc partners have boycotted or they have been absent,” he said.

'How can he fight in court?': BJP on flawed petition

Subhash further claimed that several INDIA bloc representatives had said their parties won elections in particular states because of the SIR exercise.“There is no provision for any of the political leaders or political parties to give representation to the Supreme Court judge or the Chief Justice or High Court Chief Justice. This has never been a situation in post-independence India but Rahul Gandhi, having a battery of lawyers along with him, we fail to understand what kind of advice they are giving on that,” he said.

“The Supreme Court has very clearly given the statement that anyone can file a petition through lawyers and then the Supreme Court will take the petition and then enquire about the SIR allegations or the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner. We fail to understand even Rahul Gandhi or Congress party leaders: when they filed a petition there is there is a shortfall of Rs 220. There are 14 drawbacks in the petition. When he cannot file a petition, how can he fight in the court?” Subhash said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court Registry had flagged 14 defects in the writ petition filed by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other INDIA bloc leaders. The plea has been filed following a written communication dated October 11 from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in response to a representation made by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge on October 10. According to the petition, the CJI had indicated that matters raising similar issues were scheduled for hearing on October 13 and assured that any petition filed would be heard at the earliest possible opportunity, in accordance with law.

Contradictory stands on SIR exercise

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP State Secretary Prakash Reddy also questioned the unity of the INDIA bloc, citing differences among its constituent parties over the SIR exercise.“Rahul Gandhi hosted a high tea for the leaders of all the INDI Alliance... and claimed that the INDI Alliance is intact, fighting against the BJP and the Chief Election Commissioner,” Reddy said.

He referred to statements by Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, who, according to Reddy, had claimed that the party won the Keralam elections following the SIR exercise, which led to the deletion of deceased voters and duplicate entries.“Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, have claimed that the party won the Kerala elections following the SIR, which they say led to the deletion of deceased voters and duplicate entries. At the same time, CPI and CPM leaders are opposing the SIR and criticising CEC Gyanesh Kumar. This raises questions about the unity and intentions of the alliance partners,” he said.

Reddy also said that the process for removing the Chief Election Commissioner was governed by constitutional provisions.“The LoP must also understand that whether Gyanesh Kumar should continue as the CEC is governed by constitutional provisions. His removal cannot be demanded or directed by the Prime Minister, nor can the Supreme Court simply decide to remove him from office,” he said.

CJP activists sent to judicial custody

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been sent to five days of judicial custody following their detention during a protest near Jantar Mantar, party member Ajinkya Shinde said on Wednesday, asserting that the activists would not be intimidated by the action.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke confirmed the arrest, saying, "Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days' judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you're so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics."

Opposition to continue agitation, plans rally

Meanwhile, opposition leaders had indicated that they would continue their agitation following a high tea meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence to discuss the next course of action on Tuesday. While speaking to ANI after the meeting on Tuesday, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the opposition would continue its protest and organise a major rally on November 1, which is expected to draw thousands of people.

“The point is that we will continue our fight. There will be a huge rally on November 1, which we expect thousands of people to attend. It will be a mammoth rally. We have to continue our protest to reclaim Jantar Mantar, as the Delhi Police have already denotified it. We are not in a position to agree with this decision. Therefore, we will continue our fight to get it notified again,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)