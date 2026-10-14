Skipper Limited Appoints Mr. R. N. Nayak, Former CMD Of Power Grid Corporation Of India, As Non-Executive Independent Director
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13 October 2026: Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562 | NSE: SKIPPER) today announced the appointment of Mr. R. N. Nayak as a Non-Executive Independent Director on its Board, effective 12 October 2026.
Mr. Nayak is the former Chairman and Managing Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). He has over 40 years of experience in senior roles at premier Central Public Sector Undertakings in the power sector, including PGCIL and NTPC. At PGCIL, he led a team of about 10,000 employees through an extraordinary turnaround, more than doubling the company's assets, revenue and profit in just over three years.
Mr. Nayak currently serves on the boards of several companies, including Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, GRIDCO Limited, Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited, Yash High Voltage Limited, IMP Power, OHPC, GEDCOL, Powerica Limited and Future Smartec (OPC) Private Limited. He is also a consultant to the World Bank Group in Washington, advising on international cross-border projects, and provides services to leading national and international consulting companies. He holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and a Bachelor's degree from NIT Rourkela.
Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said:“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Nayak to the Board. Mr. Nayak has shaped national transmission build-out from the inside. His experience across every facet of the sector, from technology adoption to large-scale execution and grid operations, will strengthen the Board's oversight as Skipper pursues growth in India and abroad. His perspective will be invaluable to Skipper and its Board, and we look forward to working closely with him to create long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders and wider stakeholders.”
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Established in 1981, Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and Polymer segments. With over 45 years of domain knowledge, it is the largest in India and fifth largest globally based on manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high-quality yet cost-effective solutions for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa, and covers 65+ countries, with a presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles, and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the polymer pipe business. The company manufactures premium-quality polymer pipes and fittings under the 'Skipper' brand for the agricultural and plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed on the BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER), since 2014 and 2015 respectively.
Mr. Nayak is the former Chairman and Managing Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). He has over 40 years of experience in senior roles at premier Central Public Sector Undertakings in the power sector, including PGCIL and NTPC. At PGCIL, he led a team of about 10,000 employees through an extraordinary turnaround, more than doubling the company's assets, revenue and profit in just over three years.
Mr. Nayak currently serves on the boards of several companies, including Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited, GRIDCO Limited, Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited, Yash High Voltage Limited, IMP Power, OHPC, GEDCOL, Powerica Limited and Future Smartec (OPC) Private Limited. He is also a consultant to the World Bank Group in Washington, advising on international cross-border projects, and provides services to leading national and international consulting companies. He holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and a Bachelor's degree from NIT Rourkela.
Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said:“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Nayak to the Board. Mr. Nayak has shaped national transmission build-out from the inside. His experience across every facet of the sector, from technology adoption to large-scale execution and grid operations, will strengthen the Board's oversight as Skipper pursues growth in India and abroad. His perspective will be invaluable to Skipper and its Board, and we look forward to working closely with him to create long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders and wider stakeholders.”
ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED
Established in 1981, Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and Polymer segments. With over 45 years of domain knowledge, it is the largest in India and fifth largest globally based on manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high-quality yet cost-effective solutions for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa, and covers 65+ countries, with a presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles, and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the polymer pipe business. The company manufactures premium-quality polymer pipes and fittings under the 'Skipper' brand for the agricultural and plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed on the BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER), since 2014 and 2015 respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment