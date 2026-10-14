Shopr Rewards Announces The Shopr Vaulttm, Opens Limited Brand Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews) Curated member offer program seeks founding partners across lifestyle, fitness, wellness, travel and other consumer categories

Orlando, Fla. – October 13, 2026 – Shopr Rewards® (“Shopr”), today announced The Shopr Vault, a curated brand offer program scheduled to begin rolling out in January 2027 and opened discussions with a limited number of prospective partners seeking to reach the company's growing member audience.

The Shopr Vault will introduce selected products, services and experiences through private member offers and coordinated promotional campaigns. Partner recruitment is now underway as Shopr prepares to expand its consumer membership offering.

The program is designed to connect brands with members through offers that encourage product discovery, trials, subscriptions, purchases and bookings. Shopr is seeking brands whose benefits complement everyday spending and lifestyle interests, including retail, fitness, wellness, dining, travel and experiences.

“The Shopr Vault gives us a way to introduce members to brands through benefits that make trying something new worthwhile,” said Sharon Mattimoe, co-founder of Shopr Rewards.“We are looking for a limited group of founding partners that can deliver meaningful member value while building measurable opportunities for their own businesses.”

Prospective partners are invited to propose offers unavailable to the general public or benefits that provide materially better value than their public promotions. Offer formats may include introductory trials, first-purchase credits, preferred pricing, upgrades and priority access.

Each approved campaign, called a Vault Release, will combine the brand's story, its member benefit and a clear path to redeem the offer. Potential promotional channels include app home features, placement within The Vault, push notifications, dedicated emails and Instagram features. Campaign timing, placement and channels will be agreed with each partner.

During the program's growth phase, approved founding partner offers can participate with audience access fees waived and payment tied to an agreed completed result, such as a qualifying sale or converted paid subscription. Availability and commercial terms are subject to approval and a signed partner agreement.

Partners and Shopr will establish offer eligibility, attribution and campaign terms before a release. Enhanced benefits may also be developed for members of Shopr's Platinum and Black membership levels.

The Shopr Vault will form part of the broader Shopr Rewards consumer experience, which combines everyday shopping rewards, travel savings and member benefits. The app offers instant cash back on eligible purchases across a network of more than 325 retail, restaurant and entertainment brands, along with Travel Credits that can reduce eligible booking prices at more than one million hotels and resorts, cruise itineraries, airlines, activities, excursions and more. Features and benefits vary by membership level and applicable terms.

Brands interested in being considered for the January 2027 rollout can submit a partnership inquiry at shoprapp/partnerships. Submitting an inquiry does not guarantee selection or placement.

About Shopr Rewards

Shopr Rewards is a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform that helps enterprise organizations deliver immediate and aspirational value to their customers, members and communities. Eligible users can earn Instant Cash Back from qualifying purchases at more than 300 major retail, restaurant and recreation brands while simultaneously earning Travel Credits toward discounted travel. Shopr Rewards is currently available through enterprise partnerships in closed-user-group environments. Learn more at

Travel inventory, discounts, rewards and eligibility are subject to availability and applicable Shopr Rewards terms and conditions. Travel Credits have no cash value unless expressly stated otherwise. Payment-card and merchant loyalty rewards are offered by third parties and may vary.