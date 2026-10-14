Invitation Wave 1: Damao-Shine New Product Launch At The 140Th Canton Fair (Nov 13)

MENAFN - GetNews) The luggage manufacturer will present travel-focused product designs at the Shangri-La Hotel from November 1–3, 2026, targeting mid-to-high-end buyers and international business partners.

China – October 13, 2026 - As a leading luggage manufacturer, Shanghai Damao-Shine Technical Co., Ltd., a luggage research, development, and manufacturing company, will showcase its travel luggage collection at the Shangri-La Hotel in Guangzhou from November 1–3, 2026, during the period of the 140th Canton Fair. The dedicated product presentation will take place on the hotel's third floor in Guifeng Hall and Lianhua Hall, offering buyers an opportunity to explore the company's luggage designs and discuss potential business collaborations.

The showcase is intended for the mid-to-high-end market, with products developed to address practical challenges encountered during everyday travel. The collection spans several luggage categories, including polycarbonate zipper suitcases, aluminum luggage, aluminum-frame suitcases, carbon fiber luggage and fabric luggage.

Travel-Focused Designs Across Multiple Categories

Damao-Shine's exhibition will highlight luggage options developed for different travel needs, from lightweight carry-on cases to larger suitcases and specialized protective cases. The product range combines material selection, structural design and functional features to accommodate different customer preferences and brand requirements.

Polycarbonate luggage offers a lightweight hard-shell option designed for regular travel. Aluminum and aluminum-frame models provide alternative constructions for buyers seeking different combinations of structure, appearance and protection. The company also manufactures carbon fiber luggage and fabric suitcases for customers with distinct product and market requirements.

The collection includes designs intended to improve everyday convenience. Depending on the model, features may include dual-opening access, spinner wheels, TSA-compatible locks and customizable exterior finishes. These features are designed to address practical considerations such as packing access, luggage handling, organization and product differentiation.

Manufacturing and Customization for Business Partners

In addition to presenting finished luggage designs, Damao-Shine provides original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and original design manufacturing (ODM) services. OEM production supports brands with established designs and specifications, while ODM services cover product development and customization for businesses seeking new luggage collections.

Customization options can include product dimensions, colors, logos, materials and selected structural or hardware features, depending on the model. These services are intended to help luggage brands, wholesalers and retailers develop product lines aligned with their target customers and market positioning.

The company's manufacturing operations and product development capabilities support collaboration with businesses at different stages of their product planning, from adapting existing designs to developing customized luggage concepts.

Exhibition Details and Visitor Arrangements

The product presentation will run from November 1 through November 3, 2026, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Guangzhou. Visitors can find the exhibition on the third floor in Guifeng Hall and Lianhua Hall.

Damao-Shine will offer advance-reservation shuttle arrangements between the Canton Fair venue and the Shangri-La Hotel at no charge. This arrangement is intended to make it easier for interested buyers visiting the fair to attend the company's separate hotel showcase. Visitors should contact the company in advance to coordinate transportation.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for prospective business partners to examine luggage designs, discuss customization requirements and learn more about the company's manufacturing services. Buyers interested in particular materials, product categories or private-label development can use the visit to discuss their requirements with the company.

About Shanghai Damao-Shine Technical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Damao-Shine Technical Co., Ltd. specializes in luggage research and development, manufacturing and customized product solutions. Its product portfolio includes polycarbonate, aluminum, aluminum-frame, carbon fiber and fabric luggage, along with luggage accessories and specialized protective cases.

The company supports business customers through product customization, OEM manufacturing and ODM development services. Its operations serve brands and commercial buyers seeking luggage products for different market segments.

For media inquiries please contact:

Holger: ...

Alisa: ...

Company Email: ...

Review of Past Events