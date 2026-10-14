Georgia Naturalization Ceremonies Put Focus On U.S. Citizenship Process This October

MENAFN - GetNews) Virguez Law Encourages Georgia Permanent Residents Considering Citizenship to Understand Application, Interview and Testing Requirements

Duluth, Georgia - October 13, 2026 - As new U.S. citizens prepare to take the Oath of Allegiance at naturalization ceremonies in Georgia this fall, immigration attorneys are encouraging lawful permanent residents considering citizenship to understand the application and testing requirements before beginning the process.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has a naturalization ceremony scheduled for Oct. 30, 2026, in its Atlanta Division, with additional ceremonies scheduled in Newnan and Atlanta before the end of the year.

For prospective citizens, reaching the oath ceremony represents the final stage of a process that can include filing Form N-400, background screening, an immigration interview and English and civics testing.

The process has also changed for many current applicants.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services began implementing its 2025 naturalization civics test for applicants who filed Form N-400 on or after Oct. 20, 2025. Applicants who filed before that date generally take the previous 2008 version.

Under the newer test, applicants study from 128 civics questions covering U.S. government and history. During the oral civics examination, a USCIS officer can ask up to 20 questions, and an applicant generally must answer at least 12 correctly to pass. Different testing rules apply to certain applicants who qualify for special consideration.

However, preparing for naturalization involves more than studying for the citizenship test.

During the naturalization interview, a USCIS officer reviews the applicant's Form N-400 and asks questions about the individual's application and background. Applicants may also need to document their travel outside the United States, continuous residence, physical presence and other information relevant to their eligibility for citizenship.

Under the standard naturalization provision, lawful permanent residents generally must demonstrate at least five years of continuous residence in the United States before naturalization, along with required physical presence and other statutory qualifications. Different eligibility provisions can apply in certain cases.

“Becoming a U.S. citizen is an important milestone, but applicants should understand that the process begins well before the civics test or oath ceremony,” said a representative of Virguez Law.“Reviewing your immigration history, travel, eligibility and application carefully before filing can help identify questions that may need to be addressed during the naturalization process.”

Background screening is another component of the process. USCIS may require biometrics and uses fingerprints for an FBI background check. Applicants then attend a naturalization interview, where an officer reviews the application and administers required English and civics testing unless an exemption or waiver applies.

Applicants who successfully complete the process are not U.S. citizens until they take the Oath of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony.

For Georgia's immigrant communities, the naturalization ceremonies scheduled throughout the remainder of 2026 provide a visible reminder of the path from lawful permanent residence to citizenship.

Virguez Law assists individuals and families throughout Georgia with immigration matters, including naturalization and citizenship applications, Green Card matters and family-based immigration. The firm works with clients to evaluate eligibility, prepare immigration filings and understand the requirements involved at each stage of the process.

With Georgia residents preparing to take the oath this October and additional ceremonies scheduled through the end of the year, immigration attorneys encourage permanent residents interested in citizenship to become familiar with the current requirements before submitting an application.

Newsworthiness Justification

Naturalization is particularly timely in Georgia this October as the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia prepares to host an Oct. 30 citizenship ceremony and applicants continue adjusting to the newer USCIS naturalization civics test. The combination of upcoming Georgia ceremonies, updated testing requirements and active federal administration of Form N-400 creates a timely opportunity to educate lawful permanent residents about what the citizenship process currently requires.

About Virguez Law

Virguez Law is a Georgia law firm serving individuals and families in immigration, personal injury and workers' compensation matters. The firm's immigration practice assists clients with citizenship and naturalization, Green Card applications, family-based immigration and other immigration matters. Virguez Law works with clients to understand their circumstances, evaluate available legal options and navigate complex immigration procedures. The firm serves clients throughout Georgia with an emphasis on accessible and individualized legal representation. More information is available at virguezlaw.