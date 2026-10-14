New Florida LLC Structure Creates Additional Planning Options For Orlando Business Owners

MENAFN - GetNews) Weissman | Paul Attorneys at Law Highlights What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Florida's New Protected Series LLC Law

Orlando, Florida - October 13, 2026 - Florida business owners have a new option for structuring multiple ventures, properties and business assets following the implementation of the state's Protected Series Limited Liability Company law, a significant change to Florida's LLC framework that took effect this summer.

As businesses begin evaluating the new structure, Weissman | Paul Attorneys at Law is encouraging Orlando and Central Florida entrepreneurs to understand both the potential benefits and additional legal requirements before determining whether a protected series LLC is appropriate for their operations.

Under the new framework, a Florida protected series LLC can establish one or more legally recognized protected series within a single overarching LLC structure. When properly created and maintained, individual series may hold separate assets and conduct distinct business activities while receiving liability protections established under Florida law.

The structure may be particularly relevant to entrepreneurs who operate multiple ventures or hold multiple business assets but does not automatically make it the appropriate choice for every company.

"Florida business owners now have another organizational structure available to them, but the decision should begin with the owner's objectives rather than simply choosing the newest option," said Jonathan J. A. Paul, partner at Weissman | Paul Attorneys at Law. "The ownership structure, assets, liability exposure, operating agreements and long-term plans of the business all need to be considered."

Florida's protected series legislation amended the Florida Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act and established statutory requirements governing the creation, operation and administration of protected series LLCs.

The new law also establishes requirements designed to preserve the liability protections between a protected series LLC and its individual protected series. This makes proper formation, documentation and ongoing administration particularly important.

Business owners evaluating the structure should consider issues including:



Whether multiple businesses or assets should operate within a series structure

Formation and state filing requirements

Operating agreement provisions

Separate recordkeeping and asset documentation

Liability protection requirements

Ownership and management responsibilities

Real estate held by individual protected series

Contracts involving a protected series

Future sales, restructuring or dissolution Coordination with tax and financial professionals

The September/October 2026 edition of The Florida Bar Journal provides additional guidance to Florida attorneys on required state filings and the operation and administration of protected series LLCs, reflecting the legal community's growing focus on implementing the new statute.

"Entity selection has long-term consequences," said Samuel B. Weissman, founding partner. "An LLC structure should support how the business actually operates today while also anticipating where the owners intend to take it in the future."

For Central Florida entrepreneurs, the new law arrives amid continued business formation and investment throughout the state. It also provides an opportunity for owners of existing Florida LLCs to review whether their current organizational documents still reflect their operations and future plans.

Existing Florida LLCs in good standing may be able to transition to a protected series structure by satisfying statutory requirements, including appropriate filings and changes to organizational documents.

Attorneys caution, however, that the ability to establish multiple protected series does not eliminate the need for disciplined business administration. Maintaining appropriate records, properly associating assets with individual series and complying with the new statutory framework are essential considerations when seeking the liability protections contemplated by the law.

For business owners with multiple operating companies, investments or real estate holdings, the introduction of protected series LLCs adds another strategy to the entity-formation conversation - and another reason to evaluate business structures with legal counsel before making changes.

Newsworthiness Justification

Florida's Protected Series LLC legislation represents a significant expansion of the organizational structures available to businesses in the state. Effective July 1, 2026, the law establishes a framework allowing qualifying LLCs to create individual protected series with separate assets and activities. The publication of additional implementation guidance in the September/October 2026 edition of The Florida Bar Journal makes the issue particularly timely for October, as attorneys, entrepreneurs and existing LLC owners begin evaluating how the new framework may apply to Florida businesses.

About Weissman | Paul Attorneys at Law

Weissman | Paul Attorneys at Law is a Florida-based law firm serving Orlando, Altamonte Springs and the greater Central Florida region. The firm provides legal services in business law, business formation, business succession planning, business litigation, breach-of-contract disputes, estate planning, probate administration, trust administration and civil litigation. Attorneys Samuel B. Weissman and Jonathan J. A. Paul work with entrepreneurs, established business owners, individuals and families to address complex legal matters through practical, personalized counsel. The firm assists clients with business structures, agreements and legal strategies designed to protect their interests and support their long-term objectives. More information is available at weissmanpaul.