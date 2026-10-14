Halloween Brings Increased Pedestrian Risks As Georgia Families Take To Neighborhood Streets

MENAFN - GetNews) Zdrilich Injury Law Urges Drivers to Slow Down and Remain Alert During October's Evening Celebrations

Duluth, Georgia - October 13, 2026 - As families across Georgia prepare for Halloween celebrations, traffic safety officials are reminding motorists that Oct. 31 creates an unusual combination of nighttime driving, increased pedestrian activity and children walking through residential neighborhoods.

The concern comes amid continuing pedestrian-safety challenges in Georgia. Georgia Department of Transportation safety information reports that 257 pedestrians were killed in the state in 2025.

Halloween can introduce additional risks because children and families may be walking through neighborhoods after dark, crossing residential streets and entering areas where motorists do not ordinarily expect significant pedestrian activity.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration specifically advises motorists to anticipate more pedestrians in unexpected locations around Halloween, slow down and carefully scan the roadway for trick-or-treaters.

"Halloween is one of those evenings when drivers need to expect the unexpected," said a representative of Zdrilich Injury Law. "Children may be excited, visibility may be limited and residential streets can have far more pedestrians than usual. Slowing down and giving the road your complete attention can make an enormous difference."

Nighttime Visibility Remains a Georgia Safety Concern

The risks associated with Halloween reflect a broader pedestrian-safety challenge facing Georgia.

Georgia's 2025-2029 Strategic Highway Safety Plan identifies pedestrians as vulnerable roadway users and reports that, in the underlying state data, pedestrians represented 19% of traffic fatalities despite being involved in approximately 1% of all traffic crashes.

The same state safety plan found that 77% of pedestrian fatalities occurred at night. More than half of pedestrian crashes occurred within the Atlanta region.

Those findings make visibility particularly important during Halloween, when many families are outdoors after sunset.

Drivers should watch carefully around intersections, driveways, parked vehicles and neighborhood entrances. Costumes can also make children more difficult to see, particularly when they include dark clothing.

Pedestrians and parents can reduce risks by using sidewalks where available, crossing at intersections or designated crosswalks when possible and increasing visibility with flashlights or reflective materials.

Alcohol Adds Another Risk on Halloween Night

Halloween celebrations are not limited to trick-or-treating.

Parties and adult gatherings can introduce another significant roadway hazard: impaired driving.

NHTSA reports that nearly half of traffic fatalities occurring during Halloween night in 2023 were alcohol-related. Federal safety officials encourage anyone who plans to drink to arrange transportation before festivities begin rather than attempting to drive afterward.

"Pedestrian crashes can produce devastating injuries because the person who is struck has virtually no protection from the force of a vehicle," the Zdrilich Injury Law representative said. "When speeding, distraction or impairment is involved, the consequences can become even more severe."

What Happens After a Pedestrian Collision

When a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle, determining what occurred may require a detailed investigation.

Potential evidence can include police reports, witness statements, photographs, surveillance footage, traffic-camera video, vehicle damage, roadway conditions and electronic or vehicle data when relevant and legally obtainable.

The circumstances surrounding the collision can also matter, including vehicle speed, lighting, visibility, traffic signals and the actions of both the motorist and pedestrian.

Serious pedestrian injuries can result in emergency medical treatment, hospitalization, rehabilitation, lost income and long-term medical needs.

Zdrilich Injury Law represents individuals and families throughout the greater Atlanta area and Georgia who have been injured because of another party's negligence, including victims of pedestrian and motor vehicle accidents.

Georgia DOT maintains an ongoing pedestrian-safety campaign encouraging motorists to slow down and watch for people walking near roadways. The agency emphasizes that pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility between drivers and people traveling on foot.

For motorists this Halloween, that responsibility begins with slowing down, eliminating distractions and expecting children and other pedestrians to appear in places where they may not normally be present.

A few additional seconds behind the wheel can help ensure Halloween memories are made at home - not on the roadside.

Newsworthiness Justification

The approach of Halloween creates a timely pedestrian-safety concern as children and families across Georgia spend evening hours walking through residential neighborhoods. Georgia DOT reports 257 pedestrian deaths in 2025, while Georgia's Strategic Highway Safety Plan identifies nighttime conditions and the Atlanta region as significant factors in the state's pedestrian-safety challenge. NHTSA separately warns that Halloween produces increased pedestrian activity in unexpected roadway locations and carries an additional impaired-driving risk. Together, these factors make pedestrian awareness particularly relevant to Georgia motorists during October 2026.

About Zdrilich Injury Law

Zdrilich Injury Law is a Georgia personal injury law firm serving clients in Duluth, the greater Atlanta metropolitan area and communities throughout Georgia. The firm represents individuals and families affected by negligence, including victims of car accidents, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle crashes, commercial truck collisions and other serious injury matters. Zdrilich Injury Law helps clients investigate accidents, navigate insurance claims and understand their rights under Georgia law. The firm is committed to personalized representation, clear communication and dedicated advocacy for people facing the consequences of serious injuries. For more information, visit .