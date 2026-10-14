Pursuit Physical Therapy Marks National Physical Therapy Month By Encouraging Orlando Residents To Invest In How They Move

MENAFN - GetNews) October campaign highlights a changing role for physical therapy - from recovering after injury to building strength, mobility and resilience for the future.

Orlando, Florida - October 13, 2026 - This October, National Physical Therapy Month is putting a new emphasis on something many patients may overlook: Physical therapy doesn't have to begin after an injury.

As the American Physical Therapy Association continues its "PT For Future Me" initiative for National Physical Therapy Month 2026, Pursuit Physical Therapy is encouraging Orlando residents to think about strength, balance and mobility as long-term investments in their health.

The national campaign is designed to expand public understanding of physical therapy beyond traditional rehabilitation following an injury or surgery. Instead, APTA is emphasizing the role physical therapists can play in prevention, wellness, movement and maintaining physical resilience throughout different stages of life.

For Pursuit Physical Therapy, that message reflects an important shift in how patients can approach musculoskeletal health.

"Too often, people wait until pain or an injury has significantly affected their lives before they seek help," said Ron Miller, DPT, OCS, owner of Pursuit Physical Therapy. "Physical therapy can also be about identifying limitations earlier, improving how someone moves and helping them build the strength and mobility they will need in the future."

That proactive approach can become increasingly important with age.

More than one in four Americans age 65 and older reports falling each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also reports approximately 4.5 million emergency department visits annually related to falls among older adults.

Strength and balance are among the areas that can be addressed before a serious fall occurs. CDC fall-prevention guidance recommends exercises that strengthen the legs and improve balance as one component of reducing fall risk.

But proactive physical therapy is not limited to older adults.

A runner preparing for a race, a golfer struggling with restricted rotation, a pickleball player experiencing recurring Achilles discomfort, an office worker dealing with persistent neck or back pain, or an active adult noticing a gradual loss of mobility may all have opportunities to address movement problems before they become more limiting.

Physical therapists can evaluate strength, joint mobility, balance, movement mechanics and functional limitations to identify areas that may be affecting a person's ability to work, exercise or participate in recreational activities.

The timing is particularly relevant in Central Florida.

October brings cooler temperatures and a busy season of outdoor recreation to the Orlando area, including numerous 5K, 10K and half-marathon events. For people increasing their running, walking or recreational activity after Florida's hottest summer months, gradually rebuilding strength and conditioning can be important.

At Pursuit Physical Therapy, treatment is individualized around each patient's condition, lifestyle and goals. Depending on the patient, care may include progressive strengthening, mobility work, manual therapy, balance training, sport-specific rehabilitation and education designed to help patients manage their physical health outside the clinic.

National demand for those services is also increasing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of physical therapists to grow 12% between 2025 and 2035, substantially faster than the average for all occupations.

For Miller, National Physical Therapy Month offers an opportunity to change the conversation from simply treating today's pain to protecting tomorrow's ability to move.

"The goal isn't just to get someone through their current problem," Miller said. "We want patients to understand their bodies, become stronger and have the tools they need to keep doing the things that matter to them for years to come."

Newsworthiness Justification

October is National Physical Therapy Month, and the American Physical Therapy Association's 2026 "PT For Future Me" campaign is emphasizing physical therapy's role in prevention, resilience, mobility and long-term wellness. The campaign coincides with new CDC data highlighting the continuing impact of falls among older Americans and federal projections showing rapidly growing demand for physical therapists. In active communities such as Orlando, the convergence of preventive healthcare, healthy aging and year-round recreation makes maintaining strength and mobility an increasingly relevant public health issue.

About Pursuit Physical Therapy

Pursuit Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy practice serving Orlando, Winter Garden and surrounding Central Florida communities. Founded by Ron Miller, DPT, OCS, the practice provides individualized, evidence-informed physical therapy designed to address pain, movement limitations, sports injuries and musculoskeletal conditions. Services include orthopedic and sports physical therapy, manual therapy, pelvic floor therapy, post-surgical rehabilitation and specialized treatment options based on individual patient needs. Pursuit Physical Therapy emphasizes personalized care designed to help patients improve function and return to the work, recreation and activities that matter to them. More information is available at pursuittherapy.