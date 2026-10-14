October Pedestrian Safety Month Puts Motor Vehicle Risks In Focus For Alpharetta Drivers

MENAFN - GetNews) Greene Legal Group urges North Fulton motorists to slow down, remain alert at intersections and take extra precautions as shorter days and fall activities increase pedestrian activity.

ALPHARETTA, Georgia - October 13, 2026 - As Georgia observes National Pedestrian Safety Month in October, Greene Legal Group LLC is encouraging motorists throughout Alpharetta and North Fulton County to pay closer attention to pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

Pedestrian safety remains a significant issue across Georgia. State transportation officials report that 257 pedestrians were killed on Georgia roads in 2025, prompting continued education and infrastructure efforts aimed at reducing serious and fatal collisions.

October is an especially timely month for the issue.

Georgia schools are participating in International Walk & Roll to School Day on Oct. 7, an initiative designed to promote walking and biking while raising awareness about school-zone and pedestrian safety. At the same time, earlier sunsets, fall festivals, sporting events and Halloween activities can place more pedestrians near active roadways during periods of reduced visibility.

For Alpharetta motorists, those conditions can create additional risks at crosswalks, intersections, parking-lot entrances and heavily traveled commercial corridors.

“Drivers have to recognize that pedestrians do not have the same protection as someone inside a vehicle,” said Reginald A. Greene, founder of Greene Legal Group LLC.“A moment of distraction or excessive speed that might otherwise result in a minor vehicle collision can become catastrophic when a pedestrian is involved.”

Pedestrian crashes can occur for many reasons, including distracted driving, failure to yield, excessive speed, impaired driving and limited visibility.

Drivers turning at intersections may also focus on surrounding vehicle traffic while overlooking someone entering a crosswalk. In other cases, pedestrians can be difficult to see at night, particularly along roads with limited lighting.

Speed is particularly important in pedestrian crashes because the severity of injury rises as vehicle speed increases.

Greene Legal Group says drivers can help reduce risk by slowing down near crosswalks, school zones, shopping areas and residential neighborhoods and by actively scanning for pedestrians before making turns.

Motorists should also avoid using handheld devices and should take additional care when driving during dawn, dusk and evening hours.

For pedestrians, visibility can be equally important.

Wearing light-colored or reflective clothing, using designated crossings and avoiding distractions while crossing a roadway can help improve safety. Parents should also remind children to make eye contact with drivers when possible and never assume that an approaching vehicle will stop.

When a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle, the resulting injuries can be severe.

Potential injuries may include fractures, traumatic brain injuries, spinal injuries, internal injuries and long-term mobility limitations. Serious cases may require hospitalization, rehabilitation and extensive follow-up care.

From a legal perspective, determining how a pedestrian crash occurred may require a detailed investigation.

Evidence may include surveillance video, dashcam footage, witness statements, police reports, vehicle data, roadway conditions, traffic-signal timing and cellphone records.

“Evidence can disappear quickly after any serious motor vehicle accident,” Greene said.“Video footage may be overwritten, witnesses may become difficult to locate and roadway conditions can change. Preserving information early can be extremely important when fault is disputed.”

Georgia's comparative negligence rules can also affect pedestrian accident claims.

Insurance companies may examine the actions of both the driver and the pedestrian when evaluating responsibility. Questions may arise about vehicle speed, right of way, visibility, traffic signals, crossing location and whether either party was distracted.

Greene Legal Group advises injured individuals to prioritize medical treatment and documentation following a serious collision.

Photographs of the scene, witness contact information, medical records and law enforcement reports can all become important components of a claim.

Insurance carriers may also request recorded statements or offer settlements soon after an accident.

Before resolving a serious injury claim, accident victims should understand whether future medical care, lost income, rehabilitation expenses or permanent limitations may be involved.

As pedestrian activity increases throughout October, Greene Legal Group says drivers should view Pedestrian Safety Month as a reminder that preventing serious motor vehicle crashes requires attention from everyone using the road.

Slowing down, putting away distractions and actively watching for people outside of vehicles can help reduce the likelihood of a preventable tragedy.

Newsworthiness Justification

This release is timely because October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and coincides with Georgia's Oct. 7 International Walk & Roll to School Day. Georgia transportation officials continue to address pedestrian fatalities through education, crash-data analysis and vulnerable-road-user initiatives. The issue is particularly relevant in Alpharetta, where motorists, pedestrians, students and cyclists regularly share suburban commercial, residential and school-zone roadways.

About Greene Legal Group LLC

Greene Legal Group LLC is a personal injury law firm founded by attorney Reginald A. Greene. The firm represents individuals injured in car accidents, pedestrian accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, wrongful death cases and other matters involving alleged negligence. Greene Legal Group investigates accident circumstances, insurance coverage and damages while providing individualized representation to injured clients. The firm's stated core values include integrity, compassion, advocacy and professionalism. Additional information is available at thesuperlawyer.