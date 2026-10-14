High Electricity Costs Put Window Efficiency In Focus For Oahu Homeowners During Energy Awareness Month

MENAFN - GetNews) With Hawaii residential electricity prices remaining well above the national average, October offers homeowners an opportunity to examine how windows and solar heat gain affect household cooling demand.

Kapolei, Hawaii - October 13, 2026 - As October marks Energy Awareness Month, Hawaii's high electricity costs are bringing renewed attention to how Oahu homes use energy - including the impact that older windows, solar heat gain and air leakage can have on indoor temperatures and cooling demand.

Recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration underscore the issue. Hawaii's average residential retail electricity price reached 52.72 cents per kilowatt-hour in June 2026, compared with a U.S. average of 18.34 cents per kilowatt-hour. The figures are preliminary but illustrate the unusually high cost of residential electricity in the islands.

For Oahu homeowners, reducing unnecessary cooling demand can therefore have greater financial significance than it does in many mainland markets.

Hawaii Energy, the state's energy conservation program, has similarly placed increased emphasis on household efficiency. When announcing its 2026-2027 residential and commercial rebate programs this summer, the organization noted that cooling can account for as much as half of a home's electricity consumption during the summer months.

While air-conditioning equipment is an obvious part of the equation, the building envelope - including windows - also influences how much heat enters an air-conditioned home.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends that homes in warm climates use window products with lower solar heat gain coefficients to reduce unwanted heat entering through glass. Low-emissivity, or low-e, coatings can further reduce solar heat gain while maintaining natural light.

“Energy efficiency in Hawaii isn't just about the air conditioner or the appliances inside the house,” said Mario Garcia, general manager of Windows Hawaii.“The amount of heat coming through older windows can affect how comfortable a room feels and how hard a cooling system has to work. October is a good opportunity for homeowners to look at the entire home rather than one piece of equipment.”

For homeowners considering replacement windows on Oahu, energy performance can be evaluated using several measurements.

Solar heat gain coefficient, commonly referred to as SHGC, measures how much solar radiation enters through a window and becomes heat inside the home. In hot climates, lower numbers generally indicate greater resistance to unwanted solar heat gain.

U-factor measures how readily heat transfers through a window assembly, while air leakage ratings address how much outside air can move through the window system.

These measurements allow homeowners to compare window performance rather than relying exclusively on appearance or broad efficiency claims.

Windows Hawaii is the exclusive licensed Oahu distributor of Anlin's Ali'i Extreme window line, which was developed specifically for Hawaii's tropical environment. The windows use a high-performance glazing system, low-e glass coatings, insulated spacers and weather stripping designed to limit solar heat and thermal transfer.

The company's Ali'i Extreme glazing system is also designed to block approximately 95% of ultraviolet rays, helping reduce UV exposure to flooring, furniture and other interior finishes.

Energy-efficient replacement windows, however, should not be viewed as a guaranteed percentage reduction in an individual household's electricity bill. Actual energy use depends on numerous factors, including home size, orientation, insulation, window area, shading, air-conditioning equipment, thermostat settings and occupant behavior.

Windows Hawaii recommends that homeowners considering window replacement evaluate the condition and performance of their existing windows as well as the specifications of potential replacements.

Common signs that an older window system may warrant further evaluation include deteriorated seals, noticeable drafts in conditioned rooms, damaged frames, difficult operation, persistent moisture intrusion or significant heat near sun-exposed glass.

Newsworthiness Justification

October's Energy Awareness Month comes as Hawaii households continue to face residential electricity prices substantially above the national average and state energy organizations increase their focus on efficiency as a tool for managing household energy costs. For Oahu homeowners, the combination of a warm tropical climate, significant solar exposure and costly electricity makes building-envelope performance particularly relevant. Window glazing, solar heat gain and air leakage therefore represent timely considerations within the broader conversation about residential energy efficiency.

About Windows Hawaii

Windows Hawaii is an Oahu-based home improvement company specializing in new and replacement residential windows, doors and exterior siding. The company became part of the Northwest Exteriors family in 2007 and operates from Kapolei. Its local crews and office staff are factory-trained in the products and installation services they provide. Windows Hawaii is the exclusive licensed Oahu distributor of Anlin's Ali'i Extreme window and door line, developed specifically for Hawaii's tropical environment. The company serves homeowners throughout Oahu, including Honolulu, Kapolei, Ewa Beach, Kailua, Kaneohe, Pearl City, Mililani, Hawaii Kai, Waianae and surrounding communities. More information is available at windows-hawaii.