Gracethemes Wordpress Themes Offer 130 Premium Designs And Free FSE Options For Businesses, Bloggers And Online Stores

Maharashtra, India October 13, 2026 - GraceThemes WordPress themes give small businesses, bloggers, nonprofits and online store owners a ready-made way to launch a professional website without writing code. The GraceThemes catalog lists 130 premium WordPress themes and a set of free WordPress themes, each built to be responsive, SEO friendly and fast loading. For anyone comparing the best WordPress theme in 2026, GraceThemes WordPress themes stand out for niche-specific designs at a one-time price.

This press release explains what GraceThemes WordPress themes include, which industries they cover, how the free and premium versions differ and what each license costs. It also shows US website owners how to pick and install the right theme, so they can move from idea to live site with less guesswork.

Here is a closer look at what GraceThemes WordPress themes include. GraceThemes is a WordPress theme developer that focuses on themes people can set up without coding knowledge. Its homepage reports 99K active installs, 2.8 million total downloads and a 4.9 rating from 404 reviews on Trustpilot.

The premium range is the largest part of the catalog. The paid side of GraceThemes WordPress themes covers 130 premium WordPress themes, many marked with "PRO" in their names. Titles listed on the site show how specific these designs are. Prayer PRO is shown as the best-selling theme, while DineRoyale PRO targets restaurants and food businesses. PetPulse PRO serves pet care and animal services, and Study Circle PRO is built for schools and education sites. Photostat PRO suits photographers, and Glamour World PRO is designed for fashion and beauty brands.

Alongside the paid range, site owners can also start for free. GraceThemes WordPress themes also include free options such as RazorCuts FSE, MilkyLush FSE and BrandZen FSE. According to the company, its free themes are manually reviewed and approved by the WordPress Theme Review Team. The "FSE" label points to full site editing support in the WordPress block editor.

Beyond catalog size, the real value of GraceThemes WordPress themes lies in their features. GraceThemes WordPress themes share a common feature set aimed at speed, search visibility and easy customization. Design comes first. Every layout adapts to phones, tablets and desktops. A mobile-friendly WordPress theme matters in the US market, where many visitors arrive from smartphones.

Performance and search visibility follow closely. GraceThemes describes its code as lightweight and fast loading, with source-ordered content that helps search engines read the main text first. These points support Core Web Vitals and on-page SEO work.

For businesses that sell products or book services, the toolset goes further. The feature list on the site includes WooCommerce integration for selling products online and custom page templates for archives, full-width pages, sidebars and contact forms. It also offers Google Web Fonts for flexible typography and theme options that let owners rebrand colors, logos and layouts.

Help is also available after purchase. Buyers of GraceThemes WordPress themes get free installation and setup support, plus a support forum, theme documentation and a contact form. GraceThemes also links an Elementor Themes Bundle for users who prefer the Elementor page builder.

Industry coverage is another strength of GraceThemes WordPress themes. The GraceThemes site lists about 40 theme categories, so most niche WordPress themes buyers can start from a design built for their field. A sample of those categories, grouped by sector, shows the range. In the business sector, categories such as Business, Corporate, Consulting and Multipurpose suit agencies, consultants and small business websites. Retail options such as Ecommerce, Fashion & Beauty and Bakery serve WooCommerce stores and boutiques, while clinics, trainers and salons can choose Medical, Gym & Fitness, Yoga, or Spa and Salon designs. Local service businesses have Lawyer, Construction, Security, and Transport & Shipping themes, and churches, charities and schools can pick Church, Non Profit or Education. Creators and hospitality brands get Travel, Wedding, Photography, Restaurant and Hotel layouts, and bloggers, writers and musicians can use News & Blog, Personal and Music Artist themes.

This range lets GraceThemes WordPress themes serve a WordPress theme for small business owners as well as personal blog writers. Instead of reshaping a generic multipurpose WordPress theme, a site owner can begin with layouts, sections and sample content that already match the industry.

Pricing for GraceThemes WordPress themes stays simple and transparent. GraceThemes WordPress themes use a one-time payment model with no subscription, and paid themes can be used on unlimited domains. Free themes cost $0 and carry WordPress review approval. A single premium theme costs $29 and adds extra options and templates, while the Themes Bundle costs $79 and includes every premium theme in the catalog. The homepage also links a Lifetime Package and an Elementor Themes Bundle but does not list their prices, so buyers should check the GraceThemes site for current terms. Prices were checked on the GraceThemes homepage on October 12, 2026, and may change.

Each option fits a different type of buyer. Free themes suit new bloggers testing free WordPress themes before spending money, and a single premium theme suits one business that needs niche layouts and premium support. The Themes Bundle suits freelancers and web design agencies that build sites for several clients, since all GraceThemes WordPress themes in the bundle cost less than three single licenses.

For US website owners, GraceThemes WordPress themes solve a practical problem. US small businesses often need a site that looks credible, loads quickly and ranks in local search without a large design budget. GraceThemes WordPress themes address that need with niche templates, SEO-friendly code and a low one-time cost. The benefits are easy to see. No coding is required, so owners can edit pages themselves, and industry-ready demos shorten launch time. Responsive layouts serve mobile shoppers and readers, WooCommerce-ready designs support online selling, and unlimited-domain licenses help agencies scale.

Getting started with GraceThemes WordPress themes is simple. First, choose a niche category on the GraceThemes website and preview the theme demo to check layout, speed and mobile view. Next, download a free version, or buy a single PRO theme or the Themes Bundle. In WordPress, go to Appearance > Themes > Add New > Upload Theme and activate it. Then use the theme options or the Site Editor to add your logo, colors and content, and ask the GraceThemes support team for free installation help if needed. Following these steps, a site owner can move from choosing GraceThemes WordPress themes to a published website in one focused work session.

The following background on the company is provided for media use. GraceThemes builds responsive WordPress themes for businesses, nonprofits, bloggers and online stores. The catalog of GraceThemes WordPress themes spans about 40 categories, with free themes on WordPress and premium themes sold through the company website. Its stated goal is to make themes that are SEO friendly, responsive and fast loading, so anyone can build a website without coding. To explore the full range of GraceThemes WordPress themes, visit the official website and browse by category.

About Grace Themes

The following background on the company is provided for media use. GraceThemes builds responsive WordPress themes for businesses, nonprofits, bloggers and online stores. The catalog of GraceThemes WordPress themes spans about 40 categories, with free themes on WordPress and premium themes sold through the company website. In the company's own words,“Grace Themes is specialized in creating Beautiful & Professional WordPress Themes to help you create websites without any code knowledge. Our goal is to create beautiful themes that are SEO friendly, responsive ready and fast loading.”

Beyond themes, GraceThemes also publishes informative WordPress blogs on its website. These articles share practical WordPress tips, theme guides and website-building advice that help beginners and business owners make smarter decisions. For many readers, the blog works as a free learning resource alongside the theme catalog.