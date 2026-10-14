KLYVOREK Introduces A New Approach To Police Training: Investigate The Case. Document The Evidence. Learn By Doing

MENAFN - GetNews) AI-assisted platform and KLYVOREK Institute combine true crime-inspired scenarios, investigative reasoning, and interactive documentation training for law enforcement professionals, students, and aspiring investigators.

ATLANTA, GA - October 13, 2026 - What if writing a police report or search warrant felt less like a classroom assignment and more like stepping into a criminal investigation?

That is the vision behind KLYVOREK, an emerging AI-assisted law enforcement documentation platform, and its companion learning environment, the KLYVOREK Institute.

Developed by law enforcement veteran Edward S. Brown III, M.S., KLYVOREK is pursuing a different approach to investigative training: combining realistic criminal scenarios, artificial intelligence, and hands-on documentation practice in an experience designed to make learning more engaging, accessible, and repeatable.

Built for Law Enforcement. Open to Anyone Who Loves to Investigate.

How the KLYVOREK Experience Works

The system brings together two complementary components.

The KLYVOREK Institute provides the cases. Participants select fictional criminal investigations, including scenarios inspired by actual events. Each case presents circumstances, observations, witness information, evidence, and investigative questions that challenge participants to examine the facts.

The KLYVOREK platform provides the documentation environment. Using the scenario information, participants practice preparing incident reports and drafts of search and arrest warrants.

Artificial intelligence helps organize and articulate user-provided information into structured documents. Participants remain responsible for reviewing the results, identifying inaccuracies, and ensuring that the documentation reflects the available facts.

The experience encourages participants to think like investigators, distinguish evidence from assumptions, and explain the reasoning behind their documentation.

A Different Philosophy of Learning

"Police officers can spend years learning how to investigate crimes, but the ability to accurately document what happened is an entirely different skill," said Brown, KLYVOREK's founder. "Our objective is to create an environment where people can practice those skills, make mistakes, learn from them, and try again before the consequences involve a real criminal case."

Brown, whose career spans more than three decades in law enforcement, investigations, and security, believes that realistic storytelling and interactive practice could help bridge the gap between classroom instruction and professional documentation.

Beyond Traditional Police Training

KLYVOREK's emerging model is intended to serve police recruits, experienced officers, criminal justice students, training academies, and civilians interested in investigative reasoning.

As the platform develops, the company plans to expand its scenario library, introduce progressively challenging investigations, and offer more structured feedback on learning.

Training activities are intended for fictional, synthetic, or appropriately anonymized information, not sensitive operational law enforcement data.

"Our philosophy is simple," Brown added. "Learn the work. Follow the facts. Document the case."

About KLYVOREK

KLYVOREK, a division of the American Academy of Advanced Thinking, LLC, is an emerging AI-assisted law enforcement documentation and training platform. Together with the KLYVOREK Institute, it aims to transform education in investigative documentation through realistic scenarios, human-centered AI assistance, and hands-on learning.

Learn more:KLYVOREK |KLYVOREKInstitute