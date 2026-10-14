Huasheng At MAKTEK Eurasia 2026: Coating Technologies For Cutting Tools, Molds And Industrial Applications

From September 28 to October 3, 2026, Huasheng participated in MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, Türkiye.

During the exhibition, our team welcomed customers and industry professionals at Stand 12A-72A, where discussions focused on coating technologies for cutting tools, molds, automotive components, medical devices, aerospace parts, decorative products and other industrial applications.

For Huasheng, MAKTEK Eurasia was not only an opportunity to introduce coating equipment. More importantly, it gave us the chance to discuss real production requirements directly with customers - including coating selection, tool life, wear resistance, surface performance and production efficiency.

Coating Technologies Presented at MAKTEK Eurasia 2026

Different applications require different coating processes. At the exhibition, Huasheng introduced a range of PVD, DLC, ta-C, diamond and decorative coating solutions designed for different production requirements.

PVD Coating for Cutting Tools and Molds

Cutting tools and molds were among the key application areas discussed at MAKTEK Eurasia 2026.

Huasheng's WO, MD, HD and GFOUR coating systems can be configured for functional coatings such as:



TiSiN

AlCrN

AlTiN TiN

These coatings are widely used for cutting tools and mold applications where wear resistance, hardness, thermal stability and coating adhesion directly affect service life and machining performance.

The GFOUR HiPIMS coating system provides an advanced PVD solution for applications requiring dense coatings, strong adhesion and stable coating performance.

For customers evaluating a PVD coating equipment for cutting tools, the correct equipment configuration depends on tool material, geometry, coating type, production volume and target performance.

ta-C Coating for Tools and Molds

Huasheng's TC series ta-C coating equipment was another technology highlighted during discussions with visitors.

ta-C coatings provide high hardness together with a low-friction surface, making them suitable for demanding applications where friction and wear need to be controlled.

Typical applications include:



Cutting tools

Precision tools

Molds Wear-resistant components

For manufacturers looking to improve tool or mold performance, ta-C provides another coating option beyond conventional PVD coating systems.

HFCVD Diamond Coating for Cutting Tools

For demanding cutting applications, Huasheng also presented its DA600 HFCVD diamond coating equipment.

Diamond coatings are particularly valuable for tools used to machine abrasive and difficult materials. Their high hardness and wear resistance can significantly improve cutting-edge durability under suitable machining conditions.

The DA600 is designed around the requirements of diamond-coated cutting tool production and expands Huasheng's coating portfolio beyond conventional PVD technologies.

DLC Coating for Industrial Components

Huasheng's DLC coating equipment targets applications where low friction and wear resistance are important.

During MAKTEK Eurasia 2026, DLC applications discussed with customers included:



Molds

Medical devices and components

Automotive components Aerospace components

DLC coatings can help reduce friction between contacting surfaces while improving resistance to wear. The final coating process and equipment configuration need to be selected according to the substrate, component geometry and operating conditions.

Decorative PVD Coating: From Hardware to Jewelry

Coating technology is not limited to functional surfaces.

Huasheng also provides decorative PVD coating equipment for products ranging from everyday architectural hardware to premium jewelry and decorative components.

The DECO series combines technologies such as medium-frequency magnetron sputtering and arc coating to support decorative coating production.

Typical applications include:



Door handles and architectural hardware

Shower components

Faucets and sanitary ware

Watches and accessories

Jewelry Other decorative metal products

Different coating configurations can be selected according to the required color, substrate, surface finish, production capacity and product positioning.

Real Applications, Real Coating Requirements

One of the most valuable parts of MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 was the opportunity to speak directly with manufacturers about their actual coating requirements.

Many conversations started with practical questions:

Which coating is suitable for a specific cutting tool?

How can tool life be improved?

Should a manufacturer choose arc PVD, HiPIMS, DLC, ta-C or diamond coating?

What equipment configuration is suitable for the required production capacity?

These questions cannot be answered simply by choosing a coating name. Substrate material, tool geometry, working conditions, coating properties, batch size and production targets all influence the final solution.

This is why Huasheng focuses on matching coating equipment, coating process and application requirements rather than treating every application in the same way.

Thank You, Türkiye

The response from customers and partners in Türkiye during MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 was impressive. Throughout the exhibition, our booth was filled with conversations about cutting tools, molds, coating processes and new opportunities for cooperation.

We sincerely thank everyone who visited Huasheng at Stand 12A-72A and shared their applications, technical requirements and ideas with our team.

MAKTEK Eurasia gave us a valuable opportunity to better understand the needs of manufacturers in Türkiye and surrounding markets while introducing Huasheng's growing portfolio of coating technologies.

Better Coatings, Better Performance.

Huasheng will continue developing coating equipment and process solutions for cutting tools, molds, precision components and industrial surface engineering applications.

If you met us at MAKTEK Eurasia 2026 or would like to discuss a coating project, contact the Huasheng team with your workpiece, substrate material, required coating, dimensions and production capacity. We can recommend a suitable coating technology and equipment configuration.

About Us

Founded in 2012, Huasheng is dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of industrial coating equipment. Our solutions cover PVD coating equipment, DLC coating equipment, diamond coating equipment, and hybrid coating systems, supporting a wide range of coating technologies including AIP, HiPIMS, PECVD, ta-C, and other advanced deposition processes.