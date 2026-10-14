First Medical Consultants Expands Healthcare Operations With New Salford Clinic And Advanced Diagnostic Services

MENAFN - GetNews)First Medical Consultants (FMC), an established private healthcare and clinical diagnostics provider, has officially announced the opening of a new clinic site in Salford alongside a major expansion of its specialized diagnostic services. Backed by a landmark milestone of exceeding 500+ verified five star reviews on Google My Business, the healthcare provider is broadening access to rapid, patient focused primary and diagnostic care for residents and working professionals across Greater Manchester.

The strategic launch of the Salford facility responds directly to surging regional demand for accessible, fast turnaround medical consultations that bypass long national waitlists. By expanding its physical presence, FMC equips local communities with modern examination rooms, experienced clinical practitioners, and an integrated menu of proactive health screenings designed for same day and walk-in accessibility.

Introduction of Private Blood Testing, Ear Wax Removal, and Comprehensive Diagnostics

Central to the clinic's operational rollout is the introduction of specialized clinical services engineered to deliver fast, reliable results without administrative bottlenecks.

Patients across the region can now access expedited private blood testing, covering comprehensive wellness profiles, full blood counts, hormone panels, cholesterol screenings, and thyroid function evaluations with accelerated laboratory turnaround times. In addition, the Salford facility has instituted professional microsuction ear wax removal, offering a safe, gentle, and instant solution for patients suffering from hearing impairment, pressure, and blockage.

To further bolster cardiovascular health monitoring, First Medical Consultants has also standardized diagnostic cardiology across all locations. A dedicated 12 lead ECG service is now operational at every FMC clinic site, giving patients immediate access to hospital-grade electrocardiogram screenings for arrhythmia detection, chest symptom evaluations, and routine occupational medical clearance.

Modern Digital Healthcare and Milestone Community Trust

Complementing its clinical expansions, First Medical Consultants continues to modernise health education and transparency through its active digital channels. The clinical team regularly publishes digestible health guides, patient walkthroughs, and preventative medical insights across its TikTok video platform, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their well-being before ever stepping foot into an examination room.

The firm's steady expansion follows a major patient trust benchmark, having recently surpassed 500+ positive Google My Business reviews a reflection of FMC's focus on dignified bedside manner, zero hidden fees, and seamless patient journeys.

"Our new Salford site reflects our fundamental mission: making high quality, professional healthcare prompt and uncomplicated," stated a spokesperson for First Medical Consultants. "Whether an individual requires a same-day ECG, routine blood work, or gentle ear wax removal, our expanded infrastructure ensures patients receive definitive answers and compassionate care without waiting weeks for an appointment."

Patients and corporate clients seeking to schedule an appointment, review available clinic times, or consult with a clinician can access the central private GP clinic booking platform.

For additional service details, multi site clinic listings, and corporate healthcare packages, patients can visit the primary First Medical Consultants digital hub.

About First Medical Consultants

First Medical Consultants (FMC) is a premier private medical provider operating across the United Kingdom, with prominent clinic locations throughout Greater Manchester, including its modern site in Salford. Specializing in private GP consultations, extensive private phlebotomy and blood profiling, clinical microsuction ear care, 12 lead resting ECGs, and occupational medical assessments, FMC combines clinical excellence with prompt, patient-first care.