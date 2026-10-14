DIROLEP Amusement Park's Energy Guide: The Warm-Hearted And Knowledgeable Little Angel Nini

In the enchanting and colorful children's paradise of Dirolep, there are a group of guardians of innocence and conveyors of joy. Here, there is the lively and energetic Didi, who is always full of vitality and joy; the cheerful and healing Xiaomei, who is gentle and heartwarming; the innocent and carefree Lele, who loves to play and has a great sense of fun; the lively and playful Leoni, who is full of energy and vitality; and among these lovely companions, there is always a gentle and reliable core guide - the seven-year-old girl Nini.

The designers of DIROLEP have always adhered to the core design concept of "education through play, accompanying growth, and empowering joy", breaking the limitations of traditional amusement parks that are merely about playing, and making every amusement scene and every IP character carry the original intention of "learning through play and growing through joy". They are committed to creating a childlike world that is both fun, knowledge-based, and warm. And Nini is precisely the core IP of "growth guide" that the designers have tailored for the park. She is the concrete embodiment of gentle companionship and wise growth, and is also the warmest landscape of the entire park.

Although seemingly soft and innocent, Nini hides an unknown superpower, perfectly interpreting the true meaning of "gentle and powerful" growth. During the carefree and joyful amusement time, she is a carefree child; but whenever it is necessary to explore the mysteries of the park, help the little companions solve problems, and lead the children to unlock the fun of playing, she will instantly switch to the scholar mode, shedding her cute childishness and becoming calm, careful, and knowledgeable. This is also the ingenious thought of the DIROLEP designers: Every child has both innocence and potential. During play, they are unrestrained and carefree; but when growing up, they focus and shine.

As the exclusive chief guide of the DIROLEP park, Nini has unique exclusive skills. She has a flexible and movable neck that is a special magic power given by the designers. It enables her to easily look at every scenic spot in the park, accurately capture the characteristics and fun of each amusement area, and can safely hold the little figure on her head, allowing the small figure to pass through the crowd and look at the clouds, immersing herself in the panoramic view of the entire dreamy park and unlocking a different childlike perspective. The gentle rotation of the carousel, the colorful and splendid rainbow slide, the wonderful secret world of the naughty castle, and the interesting challenges of the intelligence challenge area - every carefully designed scene in the park is memorized by Nini.

Cuteness is her basic color of cuteness, knowledge is her growth foundation, and gentleness is her exclusive power. Nini uses her heartwarming companionship, joyful guiding, and focused persistence to interpret the core values of DIROLEP park "respecting innocence, exploring growth, and transmitting beauty". In this place filled with love and joy, full of childlike charm, Nini has always been the most reliable guide for growth, leading all the children to explore the wonderful world of childhood, unlocking endless joy, and making every visit a beautiful journey where both happiness and growth meet.

About Us

Dileni is a children's playground company located in Guangdong Province, China, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. The company has a production base of more than 18,000 square meters, equipped with advanced production equipment and technology, and a group of excellent technicians and managers.