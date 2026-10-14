CRD Refrigeration Self-Sealing Quick Coupling Obtains CQC Tightness Certification

(MENAFN- GetNews) Zhuhai , Guangdong, China - October 13 , 2026 First in class - certified to ISO 14903:2025 for refrigerant leak-tightness performance by China Quality Certification Centre September 22, 2026 | Zhuhai Xinruida Electronic Co., Ltd. | Certificate No.: CQC26008521754 Zhuhai Xinruida Electronic Co., Ltd. (CRD) is proud to announce that its Refrigeration Self-Sealing Quick Coupling product line has successfully obtained the Tightness Certification for Air Conditioner Refrigeration Systems, issued by the China Quality Certification Centre (CQC). This certification, assessed against the international standard ISO 14903:2025, marks a significant milestone in CRD's commitment to delivering world-class, leak-proof refrigeration components to the global HVAC&R industry. Certification Details

Certificate Number CQC26008521754 Issuing Body China Quality Certification Centre (CQC) Standard ISO 14903:2025 - Refrigerating Systems and Heat Pumps - Qualification of Tightness of Components and Joints Validity Period Sep. 17, 2026 - Sep. 16, 2031 (5 years)

ISO 14903:2025 is a globally recognized standard that establishes rigorous requirements for evaluating the leak-tightness performance of refrigeration system components and joints. The certification procedure includes product testing, initial factory audit, and periodic follow-up inspection - ensuring sustained compliance throughout the certification lifecycle.

Why This Certification Matters

The refrigeration industry is undergoing a transformative shift. With the global phase-down of high-GWP refrigerants under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, minimizing refrigerant leakage has become not just an environmental imperative but a regulatory requirement in most major markets.

Refrigerant leaks account for an estimated 15–30% of total refrigerant emissions across the HVAC&R lifecycle. Quick couplings - as critical connection points in refrigerant circuits - are among the most vulnerable components. A single poorly sealed coupling can lead to system inefficiency, environmental harm, costly downtime, and safety hazards.

CRD's CQC certification under ISO 14903:2025 provides independent, third-party verification that our self-sealing quick couplings meet the highest international standards for leak-tightness, giving system integrators, OEMs, and end-users confidence in every connection.

Product Advantages & Key Features



Self-Sealing Technology: Automatic valve closure upon disconnection prevents refrigerant loss, eliminating the need for system evacuation during service or maintenance.

ISO 14903:2025 Certified: Independently verified leak-tightness performance - the gold standard for refrigeration component certification worldwide.

Quick Connect & Disconnect: Tool-free operation reduces installation and service time by up to 60%, cutting labor costs and minimizing system downtime.

Multiple Reconnection Capability: Engineered for repeated connect-disconnect cycles without performance degradation - ideal for maintenance, system relocation, and seasonal reinstallation, saving time and cost over the product lifecycle.

Broad Refrigerant Compatibility: Designed for use with R22, R410A, R32, R454B, R290 and other common refrigerants across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Premium Materials: Precision-machined brass and copper construction ensures corrosion resistance, mechanical strength, and long-term durability under operating pressures up to 4.2 MPa. Global Compliance: CQC certification is recognized across international markets, supporting procurement requirements for government tenders, green building projects, and OEM specifications.

Application Scenarios



Residential & Commercial Air Conditioning Systems

Industrial Refrigeration & Cold Storage Facilities

RV & Mobile Cooling Systems

Medical & Laboratory Refrigeration Equipment

Heat Pump Systems (Air-Source & Ground-Source) Automotive & Transport Refrigeration Units

Industry Background: The Push for Leak-Tight Refrigeration

The global HVAC&R market is projected to reach $407 billion by 2030, driven by rising cooling demand, energy efficiency mandates, and the transition to low-GWP refrigerants. In this context, component-level leak-tightness has become a critical differentiator.

Key regulatory developments driving demand for certified components include:



Kigali Amendment: Requires signatory nations to reduce HFC consumption by 80% by 2047. Leak prevention is central to compliance.

EU F-Gas Regulation (2024 revision): Tighter leak check requirements, mandatory leak detection systems, and lower GWP limits for new equipment.

U.S. AIM Act: Phasedown of HFCs by 85% over 15 years, with leak repair requirements for equipment containing 50+ pounds of refrigerant. China's Dual Carbon Goals: Peak carbon by 2030, carbon neutrality by 2060 - driving stricter standards for refrigeration equipment efficiency and emissions.

CRD's ISO 14903:2025 certification positions the company at the forefront of this regulatory evolution, enabling customers to meet compliance requirements with confidence.

Certification Journey



Preparation Phase: Comprehensive product design review, material selection, and manufacturing process optimization to meet ISO 14903:2025 requirements.

Product Testing: Rigorous laboratory testing of leak-tightness performance under various pressure, temperature, and vibration conditions per ISO 14903:2025 protocols.

Factory Audit: Initial factory inspection by CQC auditors, verifying quality management systems, production controls, and traceability processes.

Certification Granted: September 17, 2026 - CQC issues Certificate No. CQC26008521754, valid through September 16, 2031. Ongoing Surveillance: Periodic follow-up inspections ensure sustained compliance throughout the 5-year certification period.

About the Certification

"This certification represents more than a technical achievement - it's a promise to our customers. Every CRD quick coupling that leaves our factory is backed by independent, internationally recognized verification of leak-tightness performance. In an industry where every gram of refrigerant matters, we're setting a new standard for reliability."

- CRD Product Development Team, Zhuhai Xinruida Electronic Co., Ltd.

About Us

Since its establishment in 2003, Zhuhai Xinruida Electronics Co., Ltd. has been deeply rooted in the electronic components sector for over two decades, consistently dedicated to providing leading comprehensive component solutions for the air conditioning and new energy industries. Through professional expertise and continuous innovation, the company has established a strong brand reputation within the industry.