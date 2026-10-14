Deep Hole Drilling For Hollow Shafts: Gun Drilling Vs BTA Drilling Accuracy And Productivity

(MENAFN- GetNews) Ningbo, Zhejiang , China - October 13, 2026 A 2026 procurement-and-process comparison of gun drilling and BTA drilling for hollow shafts in motor, EPS, hydraulic, and industrial programs - covering straightness, surface finish, chip evacuation, diameter range, and total cost per part. Gun drilling and BTA drilling are complementary, not interchangeable, and the wrong choice on a hollow shaft program shows up as poor straightness, packed chips, or a cycle time that is 2-3x what it should be. Three things are true at once. First, gun drilling owns small diameters (typically under 50 mm) and very deep holes, because the single-flute tool with internal coolant and external V-flute chip evacuation handles the long-chip and small-bore problem cleanly. Second, BTA drilling owns mid-to-large diameters (typically 25-250 mm) and shorter-to-moderate depths, because the multi-tooth annular cutter has higher stiffness, faster metal-removal rate, and internal chip evacuation. Third, ejector drilling fills the overlap zone (18-80 mm) where you need the bore quality of a gun drill but the metal-removal rate of a BTA. If you are sourcing hollow shafts, the questions to ask are: what is the bore diameter, depth-to-diameter ratio, material, as-drilled surface finish, and straightness spec. With those five numbers locked, the process choice falls out - and the cycle-time, tool-life, and unit-cost consequences are predictable. Without them, the quote is a guess. Long, slender motor and transmission shafts are the canonical use case for deep-hole drilling: high length-to-diameter ratio, tight straightness spec, and bore geometry that is impossible to reach with conventional twist drilling. Source: JEC Shaft product gallery deep-hole drilling is its own discipline Deep-hole drilling is the part of shaft manufacturing where conventional intuition about chip evacuation, tool stiffness, and coolant pressure stops working. A standard twist drill is engineered to handle depths up to about 5x the drill diameter, as documented in NASA deep-hole drilling reference (NTRS); beyond that, the chips have nowhere to go, the drill starts wandering, and the bore quality collapses. A deep-hole drill is engineered from the ground up for chip evacuation, stiffness, and coolant delivery at depths from 10x to over 100x the bore diameter. Two design choices define the deep-hole family. The first is chip flow direction: in gun drilling, chips evacuate externally along a V-flute on the outside of the tool, and coolant flows internally through the tool body to the cutting edge. In BTA drilling, the relationship flips - coolant flows externally through the annular gap between the tool and the bore wall, and chips evacuate internally through the bore of the tool. The choice of internal vs external chip flow is the single most consequential design variable in deep-hole drilling. The second design choice is the cutting edge geometry. Gun drills use a single cutting edge, which is forgiving on chip formation and produces a controlled, consistent chip. BTA drills use three or more cutting teeth on an annular cutter, which has higher stiffness and faster metal removal but is more sensitive to chip load and material variability. Ejector drilling, a variant of BTA, uses a double-walled tube to combine high-pressure external coolant with vacuum-assisted internal chip evacuation. Gun drilling - how it works and where it wins Gun drilling is the right process for small bores, very deep holes, and continuous-chip materials where controlled chip formation matters more than metal-removal rate. The single-flute geometry, internal coolant delivery, and external V-flute chip evacuation make it forgiving on parts where the alternative would be packed chips and a scrapped bore. The standard gun-drill diameter range is roughly 2-50 mm, with micro-gun drills covering down to 0.5 mm and large-format gun drills extending to about 80 mm. The depth capability is determined more by chip evacuation than by tool length - a properly designed gun drill with the right coolant pressure and feed parameters can run at 100x diameter depth without losing straightness, on parts where the fixture is rigid and the starting alignment is good. The economic case for gun drilling is strongest on small-diameter precision shafts - hydraulic piston shafts, fuel-injector sleeves, small-bore motor shafts, hypodermic-tube precursors, and the long thin shafts used in medical and instrumentation equipment. The surface finish as-drilled is typically Ra 0.4-1.6 micrometers on steel, which often eliminates a separate rough-honing step. The cycle time is driven by the feed rate at the planned depth, which is generally 30-60% slower than BTA on the same part, but the tool cost per spindle is much lower than a BTA cell. BTA drilling - how it works and where it wins BTA drilling is the right process for mid-to-large bores, moderate depths, and the high metal-removal-rate programs where cycle time dominates the unit cost. The multi-tooth annular cutter, external coolant flow, and internal chip evacuation deliver 2-3x the metal-removal rate of gun drilling on parts where the geometry allows it. The standard BTA diameter range is roughly 25-250 mm, with the sweet spot at 40-150 mm. Above 250 mm, the tooling becomes STS (Special Tooling System) territory with rotating tools and large coolant flow. The depth capability is typically up to 20-30x diameter on rigid workpieces, with deeper capability available on parts where the fixture can absorb the cutting force without deflection. The economic case for BTA drilling is strongest on large-bore precision shafts - hydraulic cylinder blanks, large motor housings, mid-size gear shafts, the hollow rotor shafts used in EV drive units, and the pre-formed bores in heavy equipment and aerospace structural shafts. The as-drilled surface finish is typically Ra 0.8-3.2 micrometers, which usually feeds into a honing cell for the final surface and geometry. The cycle time is 2-3x faster than gun drilling on the same part at the same depth, because the multi-tooth cutter can carry more chip load per revolution. Where ejector drilling fits Ejector drilling fills the 18-80 mm overlap zone where you need a faster cycle than gun drilling but a cleaner bore than standard BTA. It is the most common variant of BTA drilling and it is worth treating as its own process because the tooling and coolant-system requirements are meaningfully different. The ejector drill uses a double-walled tube - coolant flows down the outer annulus at high pressure, and a partial vacuum is created in the inner tube that pulls chips back up the bore of the tool. This dual-flow arrangement evacuates chips more reliably than a single-flute gun drill on long chips, and at higher feed rates than a standard BTA drill because the vacuum assist prevents chip packing. The tool head is more complex than a single-flute gun drill, and the coolant system is more capable - ejector drilling needs 80-150 bar coolant pressure versus 50-80 bar for a standard gun drill. The practical decision on ejector vs single-flute gun drilling is about chip evacuation margin. If your bore depth and material are well within the single-flute gun drill's comfort zone, the simpler tool wins. If you are near the depth, diameter, or feed limit of single-flute gun drilling, ejector drilling is the upgrade that buys you headroom without moving all the way to a BTA cell. How the two processes compare on the dimensions that matter The right process for a given part is not a matter of which is "better" overall - it is a matter of which fits the part's diameter, depth, material, finish, and tolerance spec, per ISO 2768 general tolerance standards. The table below summarizes the practical comparison. Gun drilling vs BTA drilling - practical comparison for hollow shaft production

Dimension Gun drilling BTA drilling Typical bore diameter 2-50 mm (micro down to 0.5 mm; large up to ~80 mm) 25-250 mm (STS above 250 mm) Depth capability Up to 100x D with rigid fixture and pre-pilot Typically 20-30x D, deeper on rigid workpieces As-drilled surface finish (steel) Ra 0.4-1.6 micrometers Ra 0.8-3.2 micrometers Achievable bore tolerance IT8-IT10 IT7-IT9 Straightness 0.02-0.05 mm/100 mm with good setup 0.02-0.05 mm/100 mm with multi-tooth stiffness Metal-removal rate (relative) 1x baseline 2-3x baseline Chip evacuation External V-flute Internal through bore Coolant pressure 50-80 bar (single-flute), 80-150 bar (ejector) 80-150 bar Best-fit material behavior Continuous, segmented, and powder chips Continuous and segmented chips; harder, more abrasive materials Best-fit application Small bores, very deep holes, instrument/medical shafts Mid-large bores, moderate depths, high metal-removal

What the choice means for cycle time and unit cost

On a given part, BTA drilling is usually 2-3x faster than gun drilling, but the capex per station is higher, and the part-volume economics depend on which cost dominates. For a high-runner part, the cycle-time advantage of BTA wins; for a low-volume variant, the capex amortization on a BTA cell never recovers.

The cycle-time math is driven by the feed rate, which scales with the number of effective cutting teeth, the chip load per tooth, and the allowable cutting speed. A gun drill typically runs 0.005-0.015 mm/rev feed at the cutting edge; a BTA drill runs 0.05-0.20 mm/rev per tooth across three or more teeth. On a 60 mm bore at 500 mm depth in mild steel, the gun drill cycle time is roughly 18-30 minutes and the BTA cycle time is roughly 6-10 minutes, before tool changes and setup. Multiply that 2-3x per part by 10,000 parts per year, and the cycle-time delta is the largest single number in the cost comparison.

The capex math cuts the other way. A single-station gun-drilling cell with high-pressure coolant, fixturing, and chip handling starts in the mid-five-figure USD range. A BTA cell with the same scope starts in the upper five figures. For a contract shop that runs many small-lot programs, the lower-capex gun-drill cell is more flexible because the tooling changeover is faster. For a dedicated high-volume line, the BTA cell is the better economic bet because the capex amortizes over many parts.

How deep-hole drilling fits with the rest of the shaft process

Deep-hole drilling is rarely the only operation on a hollow shaft - it is usually one station in a sequence that includes turning, grinding, induction hardening, honing or burnishing, and final inspection. Understanding the sequence helps a procurement team understand what they are actually buying when they ask for a "drilled" hollow shaft.

The typical sequence on a precision hollow shaft starts with a solid bar stock (typically ASTM A29 alloy steel bar), OD turning to rough dimensions, deep-hole drilling to leave a bore allowance, OD semi-finish turning, induction hardening if specified, per ASM surface hardening guidance, OD cylindrical grinding, bore honing or roller-burnishing, and final inspection. The deep-hole drilling step is usually third in the sequence and is one of the longer cycle-time operations, so its stability dominates the throughput of the whole line.

For a procurement team, the practical implication is that the deep-hole drilling step is rarely separable from the rest of the process. Asking a supplier to switch from gun drilling to BTA on an existing part, or vice versa, usually requires re-validating the whole downstream sequence because the bore tolerance, surface finish, and straightness from the drilling step propagate into honing, OD grinding, and the final inspection gates, validated against NIST dimensional metrology reference standards. This is why process locks on deep-hole drilling are part of the control plan, not just a "drilled to print" note on the drawing.

What to ask a supplier when you are evaluating hollow-shaft quotes

The five questions below turn a hollow-shaft quote from a price comparison into a process comparison. A clear answer to each is the difference between a supplier who runs deep-hole drilling as a controlled process and one who runs it as a black box.

Which deep-hole process are you using, and why that process for this part? The supplier should be able to explain the process choice in terms of bore diameter, depth, material, finish, and tolerance. A clear technical rationale is a sign of a controlled process; "we have a gun drill" with no rationale is a sign of a default.What straightness can you hold over the full length, and how do you measure it? For long hollow shafts, straightness is the most consequential geometric spec. Ask for measured data, not just a print callout. A supplier who can show a histogram of straightness across recent lots is using data to control the process; a supplier who can show only the print is not.What is the as-drilled bore finish, and is honing or burnishing included in the quoted operation? The as-drilled finish is the starting point, not the spec. Ask whether the supplier's quote includes the honing or burnishing step, or whether it is a separate line. As-drilled Ra 0.8 micrometers is a different product than honed Ra 0.4 micrometers, and the cost reflects the difference.What is the cycle time per part, and what is the bottleneck operation? Cycle time tells you where the supplier's throughput pressure lives. If the bottleneck is the deep-hole drilling step, the supplier is capital-constrained and your volume forecast matters. If the bottleneck is downstream, the deep-hole drilling step is well-instrumented and the supplier has headroom.How is the process validated in the control plan? The control plan should list the deep-hole process (gun, BTA, or ejector), the parameters (coolant pressure, feed rate, spindle speed), the inspection frequency, and the reaction plan when a parameter drifts. A control plan with a generic "drill bore" entry is a sign that the supplier has not thought about deep-hole drilling as a controlled process.

Practical note for procurement teams

For shafts that fall under IATF 16949:2016 or ISO 9001:2015, the deep-hole drilling process belongs in the control plan as a Critical Characteristic (CC) or Significant Characteristic (SC) - not as a generic drilling step. Document the coolant pressure, feed, spindle speed, chip-evacuation check, and bore-inspection plan so an auditor can verify the deep-hole operation is controlled. This is also how the supplier demonstrates PPAP and customer-specific inspection requirements on EV, EPS, hydraulic, and large motor programs.

What is changing in 2026

Three technology shifts in 2026 are worth tracking, because they are reshaping what is possible on a deep-hole drilling cell.

The first shift is high-pressure coolant above 200 bar. The traditional 80-150 bar coolant systems that defined deep-hole drilling for decades are now being supplemented with ultra-high-pressure coolant in the 200-300 bar range on the most demanding applications. The higher pressure improves chip fragmentation, lets the tool run at higher feed rates without packing, and extends the practical depth capability of single-flute gun drills. The cost is a more capable coolant system and tighter sealing on the spindle, but for high-volume production the cycle-time gain pays back quickly.

The second shift is in-process bore measurement. New deep-hole cells integrate a laser or contact probe that measures bore diameter, straightness, and surface finish in-process, between the drilling and honing stations. The cell can adjust feed rate or trigger a tool change based on the measurement, instead of waiting for a downstream inspection to catch drift. This closes the loop on the deep-hole operation the same way that vision cells closed the loop on surface inspection - and the same vendor-quality arguments apply.

The third shift is the rise of modular deep-hole cells. Instead of a dedicated gun-drill machine or BTA machine, suppliers are now configuring modular cells that can switch between processes (gun, ejector, BTA) by changing the tool head and the coolant head, without re-fixturing the part. This lets a contract shop handle a wider part mix on the same cell and lets a high-volume line run different bore sizes in the same shift. The capex per cell is higher than a dedicated machine, but the flexibility gain is large for any supplier running more than one deep-hole process.

How JEC approaches deep-hole drilling on hollow motor shafts

Our approach at JEC Shaft to hollow motor shafts, hydraulic shafts, and large-bore industrial shafts is to match the deep-hole process to the part's bore diameter, depth, material, and finish spec - and to lock the chosen process in the control plan with documented parameters. For small-diameter precision bores, we run single-flute gun drilling with internal coolant. For mid-range bores, we run ejector drilling where the chip-evacuation margin matters, and BTA drilling where the metal-removal rate dominates. For large bores, we run BTA and follow with honing to the final surface and tolerance.

Our motor shaft product line covers the small- and mid-diameter range where gun drilling and ejector drilling dominate. Our CNC machining shaft capabilities cover the precision shaft families where deep-hole drilling is part of a longer turning-and-grinding sequence. For buyers who want to discuss the deep-hole process on a specific part, our engineering team can review the print and recommend the process and parameters as part of the quotation.

Frequently asked questionsWhat is the difference between gun drilling and BTA drilling?

Gun drilling uses a single-flute tool with internal coolant that flows through the tool body and exits at the cutting edge; chips evacuate externally along a V-flute. BTA (Boring and Trepanning Association) drilling uses a multi-tooth annular cutter, with coolant supplied externally through an annular gap and chips evacuated internally through the bore of the tool. The two are complementary, not interchangeable - gun drilling dominates small diameters (typically below ~50 mm) and very deep holes; BTA drilling dominates mid-to-large diameters (typically 25-250 mm) and shorter-to-medium depths where higher metal-removal rate matters.

Which deep-hole drilling process gives better straightness on long hollow shafts?

Both processes can achieve 0.02-0.05 mm/100 mm straightness on properly supported workpieces, but BTA drilling typically maintains straightness more easily on parts over ~20x diameter depth-to-diameter ratio because the multi-tooth cutter has higher stiffness and the internal chip evacuation prevents side-loading. Gun drilling is more sensitive to starting alignment, fixture rigidity, and chip congestion; on parts over 100x D, gun drilling often needs a pre-pilot bore and steady rests to hold straightness. In practice, the process selection on long parts is driven less by ultimate straightness capability and more by which process lets you avoid the steady-rest ladder.

What diameter range is each process best for?

Gun drilling economically covers roughly 2-50 mm diameter. Below 2 mm, specialized micro-gun drills handle diameters down to 0.5 mm but with much lower productivity. Above 50 mm, gun drills become unwieldy, coolant pressure requirements climb, and chip evacuation gets harder. BTA drilling covers roughly 25-250 mm, with the sweet spot at 40-150 mm. Above 250 mm, BTA becomes STS (STS = Special Tooling System) territory with rotating tools and large coolant flow. Ejector drilling, a variant of BTA, covers the 18-80 mm overlap zone with a double-walled tube that provides higher vacuum-assisted chip evacuation.

How does the surface finish compare between gun drilling and BTA?

Gun-drilled bores typically achieve Ra 0.4-1.6 micrometers in a single pass on steel, because the single cutting edge and steady tool guidance produce a controlled chip and consistent cutting pressure. BTA-drilled bores typically land at Ra 0.8-3.2 micrometers in a single pass because the multi-tooth cutter has more variable engagement, but BTA can hold tighter dimensional tolerance because the tool is more rigid. For honed or burnished bores, the as-drilled finish is the starting point, not the spec - both processes feed directly into a honing or roller-burnishing cell for the final surface and geometry.

When is it worth using ejector drilling instead of single- or two-flute gun drilling?

Ejector drilling is worth it when you need a deeper, cleaner hole in the 18-80 mm diameter range than a single-flute gun drill can deliver without losing chip control. The ejector head uses high-pressure coolant flowing down an outer annulus, with a partial vacuum pulling chips back up the inner tube - this dual-flow setup evacuates chips much more reliably than a V-flute on long chips, and it lets the process run at higher feed rates without packing chips. The cost is a more complex tool head and a more powerful coolant system, so ejector drilling only pays when the part geometry or material pushes you past what single-flute gun drilling can do.

How should a procurement team evaluate gun-drilled vs BTA-drilled shaft quotes?

Look at five things, not just price-per-part: (a) achievable bore diameter tolerance, typically IT8-IT10 for gun drilling and IT7-IT9 for BTA; (b) as-drilled surface finish and whether the supplier includes a honing step; (c) straightness over the full length, especially if depth-to-diameter is over 20:1; (d) cycle time, which can differ 2-3x between the two processes on the same part; and (e) machine-hours vs labor, because BTA cells usually have a higher capex per station but lower cycle time, and the right choice depends on whether the part is a high-runner or a low-volume variant.

What materials are best suited to gun drilling vs BTA?

Gun drilling handles a wide material range - mild and alloy steels, stainless (especially 300-series austenitic), aluminum, copper alloys, and cast iron - because the single-edge geometry is forgiving on chip formation. BTA drilling handles the same materials but is preferred for harder, more abrasive work where the multi-tooth cutter can carry more insert geometry. For difficult materials like Inconel, titanium, and high-chromium tool steels, both processes run with reduced parameters, but BTA usually wins on tool life because the cutter design spreads the wear across more cutting edges. Short-chipping materials like cast iron are easier on gun drills; long-chipping materials like low-carbon steel are easier on BTA.

How much does a deep-hole drilling cell cost in 2026?

A single-station gun-drilling cell with a high-pressure coolant system (70-140 bar), a fixturing table, and chip handling starts in the mid-five-figure USD range and reaches the low six figures for a multi-station cell with auto-loading. A BTA drilling cell starts in the upper-five-figure range for a manual loader and reaches the low-to-mid six figures for a CNC cell with auto-loading and an integrated honing stage. Add 30-50% for a fully integrated cell with in-process gauging and a robot loader. Annual tool consumption is a meaningful number - gun-drill regrinding or replacement adds mid-four-figures per spindle per year; BTA insert replacement is similar but per insert rather than per tool.

Deep Hole DrillingHollow ShaftGun DrillingBTA DrillingEjector DrillingProcurementNeed a process recommendation on a hollow-shaft print?

Send us your drawing and we will recommend gun, ejector, or BTA drilling based on bore diameter, depth, material, and finish spec.

About Us

Ningbo JEC Shaft Manufacturing Co., Ltd.(formerly known as NINGBO JIECHENG AXLE TRADE CO., LTD.) is a leading supplier specializing in the precision machining of a wide range of shafts, including those used in the automotive industry.